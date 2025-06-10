Asigra to Present on SaaS-Based Data Protection at Info-Tech Live

Company CEO to Host Presentation on The Misconception that SaaS Vendors Guarantee Data Safety and Availability

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asigra Inc. , a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today announced that the company is showcasing its latest generation SaaS data protection platform, SaaSAssure 2025, in booth 101 at the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, from June 10-12th. Company CEO Eric Simmons, will also host a presentation during the event on the importance of protecting SaaS-based business information.Info-Tech LIVE is produced by global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group and brings together IT leaders, executives, and technology innovators from around the world to explore the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of IT. As part of this year’s event, where the theme is "Transform IT. Transform Everything,” Asigra is highlighting SaaSAssure 2025, helping IT leaders navigate data protection challenges in the evolving SaaS-based business application space.With the majority of SaaS applications today not providing enterprise-grade data protection, company CEO, Eric Simmons will conduct a presentation titled “Think Your SaaS Data Is Safe? Think Again. 43% of Businesses Learned the Hard Way.” The presentation will be held on June 10th from 3:35 – 4:00 pm PDT in the Renoir 2 breakout room at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.SaaSAssure is a cloud-native data protection platform designed to secure and recover data across business-critical SaaS applications. It offers enterprise-grade backup and recovery capabilities, ensuring business continuity and compliance. Key features include multi-factor authentication and industry-first multi-person approvals, AES 256-bit encryption, and advanced intrusion prevention systems. SaaSAssure supports rapid deployment, with setup times in minutes, and provides flexible storage options, including unlimited Asigra Cloud Storage and Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS). Its multi-tenant architecture and user-friendly interface make it ideal for MSPs seeking robust SaaS data protection to support customer requirements.“Too many organizations today assume their SaaS providers are responsible for data protection until it’s too late. Our research has shown that a large number of businesses have unfortunately learned the hard way about the importance of implementing your own protection,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “At Info-Tech LIVE, we’re opening the door to organizations in need of a better approach to SaaS data protection. SaaSAssure empowers businesses to take back control with enterprise-grade backup, rapid recovery, and true cyber resilience for mission-critical applications throughout the enterprise.”Info-Tech LIVE 2025: The Premier Event for IT LeadersInfo-Tech LIVE is Info-Tech Research Group’s marquee event, designed to provide practical, real-world insights and strategic guidance to IT leaders. With keynotes from industry visionaries, expert-led workshops, analyst sessions, and hands-on discussions, the conference offers attendees unparalleled networking and learning opportunities.Asigra invites all attendees to visit Booth #101, attend the company’s session on SaaS data protection, and schedule a meeting to learn more about Asigra enterprise data protection suite by contacting info@asigra.com.Additional Resources• Watch the platform overview: YouTube Video• Visit: Product Page• Partner with Asigra: Join the Channel• Follow updates: @Asigra on XAbout AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup software and SaaS technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. With the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solutions for SaaS, Cloud, and on-premise environments, Asigra protects the widest range of data infrastructure from data corruption, human error, and cyberattacks. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information can be found at www.saasassure.com ###

