Nyanzaga Gold Project Technical Report

Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS RELEASES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE NYANZAGA GOLD PROJECT

Perth, Western Australia/June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to announce the release of the Technical Report for its Nyanzaga Gold Project (NGP) in Tanzania.

The Technical Report, with an effective date of April 28, 2025, was prepared in compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 and is available on www.perseusmining.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

The Report summarises the results of the updated Feasibility Study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of the NGP and supports a decision to advance to development.

Please refer to News Release dated April 28, 2025 “Perseus Mining proceeds with development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project” for a summary of the material information contained in the Nyanzaga Technical Report.

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

