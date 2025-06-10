Nyanzaga Gold Project Technical Report
Perth, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS RELEASES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE NYANZAGA GOLD PROJECT
Perth, Western Australia/June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to announce the release of the Technical Report for its Nyanzaga Gold Project (NGP) in Tanzania.
The Technical Report, with an effective date of April 28, 2025, was prepared in compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 and is available on www.perseusmining.com and www.sedarplus.ca.
The Report summarises the results of the updated Feasibility Study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of the NGP and supports a decision to advance to development.
Please refer to News Release dated April 28, 2025 “Perseus Mining proceeds with development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project” for a summary of the material information contained in the Nyanzaga Technical Report.
This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,362,221,512
Performance rights: 10,056,681
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
www.perseusmining.com
DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
