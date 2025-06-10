RenaissThera Achieves Discovery Milestone in Its Oral Obesity Drug Program

BENGALURU, India, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenaissThera Private Limited (“RenaissThera”), a Bengaluru-based biotechnology company, announced a major milestone in its obesity drug discovery program targeting the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR). GIPR, an incretin receptor, is a validated target for peptide-based parenteral therapies where both stimulation and inhibition has shown efficacy in treating obesity and its co-morbidities. RenaissThera is developing novel, oral small molecules, both agonists and antagonists, as a more affordable and convenient alternative aiming to expand access for underserved populations in the global obesity market projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2032. Oral small molecules are more economical to manufacture and distribute than peptide-based obesity drugs. These molecules were designed and screened using proprietary AI and ML based platforms, followed by demonstrating in-vitro activity in cell lines and in-vivo activity to impact GIPR in mice to yield “Hits”. RenaissThera now is advancing these Hits to the Lead optimization program to select candidates for pre-IND studies.

RenaissThera is filing ‘Composition of Matter’ and utility patents for these oral novel small molecule GIPR modulators and continues to expand its innovation portfolio targeting GIP, GLP-1, and apelin receptors in obesity and diabetes. Its AI-powered Innovation Platform, integrating GenAI and machine learning tools, is accelerating the design and optimization of novel small molecules.

“We are grateful to our investors and collaborators for supporting us in reaching this milestone. Our team is focused on pushing candidates toward IND-readiness next year and we are in active discussions with potential pharma partners and investors interested in our obesity program,” said Dr.Ramkesh Meena, MD, CEO of RenaissThera.

RenaissThera’s progress was enabled through its collaboration with VedTechBio Research Private Limited which enabled access to its Agentic AI platform RxAgentAI and discovery expertise. “We are very pleased with the outcomes of our collaboration with RenaissThera. This milestone further validates our platform and capabilities across key therapeutic areas including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, oncology, and inflammation,” said VedTechBio’s Managing Director Sudhir Nagarajan.

About RenaissThera

RenaissThera is a Bengaluru-based biotech company developing affordable, AI-powered novel small-molecule therapies for high-unmet-need diseases like obesity and diabetes. Its goal is to innovate for underserved populations and expand global access to novel therapies. It leverages India's CRO ecosystem for early-stage R&D to deliver globally relevant innovation.

