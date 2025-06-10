Compostable Straws Market Set to Double by 2035, Reaching USD 3,816 Million Amid Rising Sustainability Demand | FMI

Compostable Straws Market

Japan's biodegradable straws market grows at 6.9% CAGR, driven by eco-policies and demand for compostable options made from rice, seaweed, and bio-materials.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The compostable straws market is poised for exponential growth between 2025 and 2035. The market size in 2025 is expected to reach approximately USD 1,923 million, and it is projected to grow to USD 3,816 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.1%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to multiple factors, including the global push for sustainable practices, government regulations, and consumer demand for eco-friendly products.The adoption of compostable straws has already gained momentum, especially in industries such as foodservice and hospitality. Compostable straws are a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic straws that break down into organic matter when exposed to composting conditions. These straws are made from biodegradable materials, such as polylactic acid (PLA), paper, and even wheat stems. Unlike plastic, which can take hundreds of years to decompose, compostable straws typically break down in a matter of weeks to months, making them a preferred choice for environmentally-conscious consumers and businesses alike. Unlike plastic, which can take hundreds of years to decompose, compostable straws typically break down in a matter of weeks to months, making them a preferred choice for environmentally-conscious consumers and businesses alike.Key Takeaways From the Compostable Straws Market• The European Union is projected to lead with the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2035.• The USA follows closely with a CAGR of 7.2%, indicating strong demand for compostable straws.• South Korea and Japan show solid growth potential at 7.1% and 6.9%, respectively.• The UK also reflects steady growth, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.• Overall, key global markets are exhibiting a consistent upward trend, driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory support for sustainable alternatives.Discover untapped potential—delve into innovative insights and growth opportunities with our Sustainable Packaging Industry Analysis Key Driving Factors of Compostable Straws Market• Environmental Concerns and Regulations: The growing awareness of plastic pollution, especially in oceans and landfills, has driven demand for sustainable alternatives like compostable straws. Stringent regulations banning single-use plastic straws in many regions further accelerate the shift toward eco-friendly options.• Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products: Increasing consumer preference for sustainable, biodegradable, and environmentally responsible products is a major factor propelling the compostable straws market. Eco-conscious consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional plastic straws.• Government and Corporate Commitments to Sustainability: Many governments, corporations, and restaurants are adopting sustainability initiatives to reduce their carbon footprints. This has led to the widespread adoption of compostable straws in various food service sectors, contributing to market growth.• Innovation and Product Development: Continuous innovations in materials, such as plant-based polymers, corn starch, and bamboo straw , are improving the quality and performance of compostable straws. • Hoffmaster Group, Inc. – Offers durable, food-safe paper straws with FSC-certified materials. Invests in advanced biodegradable coatings for enhanced product longevity.• Aardvark Straws (Hoffmaster Group) – Specializes in premium paper straws that are 100% compostable and marine-friendly. Focuses on USA-based manufacturing for sustainable supply chain control.• Footprint, LLC – Develops plant-based fiber straws using patented technology to eliminate plastic waste. Partners with major food chains for large-scale adoption.• BioPak – Manufactures compostable straws made from renewable sources such as sugarcane and PLA. Targets the foodservice industry with carbon-neutral packaging solutions.• World Centric – Produces compostable straws from cornstarch-based PLA, designed to break down in commercial composting facilities. Promotes social impact through sustainability initiatives. Invests in advanced biodegradable coatings for enhanced product longevity.• Aardvark Straws (Hoffmaster Group) – Specializes in premium paper straws that are 100% compostable and marine-friendly. Focuses on USA-based manufacturing for sustainable supply chain control.• Footprint, LLC – Develops plant-based fiber straws using patented technology to eliminate plastic waste. Partners with major food chains for large-scale adoption.• BioPak – Manufactures compostable straws made from renewable sources such as sugarcane and PLA. Targets the foodservice industry with carbon-neutral packaging solutions.• World Centric – Produces compostable straws from cornstarch-based PLA, designed to break down in commercial composting facilities. Compostable Straws Market SegmentationBy Material:• Papero Virgin Kraft Papero Recycled Paper• Pasta• Glass• Bamboo• Polylactic Acid (PLA)By Width/Diameter:• < 7mm• 7 – 10 mm• 10 – 15 mm• 15 mmBy Sales Channel:• Manufacturers• Distributors• Retailerso Hypermarketso Supermarketso Convenience Storeso Specialty Storeso Discount Stores• E-retailBy End Use:• Foodserviceo Hotels & Restaurantso Bars & Loungeso Cafes & Fast Food Outletso Cinemaso Airline & Railway• Institutionalo Educationalo Healthcareo Corporate• HouseholdsBy Product:• Straight Strawo Printedo Non-Printed• Flexible Strawo Printedo Non-PrintedBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

