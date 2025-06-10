Produce Now Leads the Clean Food Revolution—One Pod, One School, One Community at a Time

In Partnership with Clean Food Initiative Foundation, the Oklahoma-Based Innovator is Turning the Tide on Food Insecurity, One Classroom Harvest at a Time

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time of growing concern over food safety, foreign-controlled agriculture, and the health of America’s children, Produce Now is taking action. By launching a powerful new partnership with the nonprofit Clean Food Initiative Foundation, the Tulsa-based clean farming company is redefining food security through a model of transparency, technology, and hyperlocal production.Together, the two organizations are announcing their first mission: raise $100,000 to place a fully functional HydroPod in a local school—providing hands-on education and clean, pesticide-free produce for students in Oklahoma.“We’re not just growing food—we’re growing awareness, empowerment, and a healthier generation,” said Shane Illingworth, Co-Founder of Produce Now. “This partnership brings purpose and precision together. It’s about feeding minds as much as it’s about feeding bodies.”A Growing Threat to Food SecurityThe modern American food system is under siege:• Over 90% of Oklahoma’s produce is imported, often traveling thousands of miles and exposed to questionable farming practices.• Foreign ownership of U.S. farmland has soared past 40 million acres—raising red flags from Washington to Wall Street.• Studies from the USDA and Consumer Reports continue to expose pesticide residue and bacterial contamination in common grocery store produce—particularly leafy greens and bagged salads.At the center of this crisis are the people with the least power to protect themselves: our children.The Produce Now Solution: Grow Local, Grow Clean, Grow TogetherProduce Now and the Clean Food Initiative Foundation are fighting back with an accessible, scalable solution: clean room farming with modular hydroponic Grow Pods. These self-contained, soil-free farms grow vegetables year-round in sealed, filtered, and climate-controlled environments—no chemicals, no transport trucks, no mystery.✔️ Farm-to-Fork in Under 24 Hours✔️ No Herbicides. No Pesticides. No Soil Contamination✔️ Full Traceability and Control✔️ Local Jobs, Local Education, Local Food ResilienceNow, with your help, this solution can reach the next generation—right in their schoolyards.Phase One: Launching Clean Food Education in Oklahoma SchoolsThrough this partnership, Produce Now and Clean Food Initiative aim to place clean growing HydroPods at schools and community centers across the state—starting with Tulsa.Each Pod becomes a live classroom:• Teaching students how to grow clean food• Feeding cafeterias with pesticide-free produce• Creating awareness about nutrition, sustainability, and food sovereignty“Partnering with the Clean Food Initiative Foundation is about giving back to the community. It’s about giving kids a chance to learn about the benefits of clean food,” Illingworth said. “They learn to grow it, respect it, and share it—skills that last a lifetime.”The fundraising goal for this first milestone is $100,000—enough to build, deliver, and operate one fully outfitted hydroponic HydroPod and launch the educational curriculum.Join the Movement: Bring a Pod to Your CommunityThe success of this initiative doesn’t stop with one school. Produce Now is offering exclusive state and regional licensing opportunities for individuals, investors, and organizations that want to be part of a national clean food revolution.For larger partners, a $1 million investment will fund a 10-pod launch—including branding rights, training, and operational support to grow clean produce commercially or for schools, hospitals, and communities in need.Whether you're a philanthropist, a parent, or a business owner, you can bring clean food to your town—and put real solutions in the ground.This Is More Than Food. It’s a Movement.The time to act is now.✅ Demand transparency.✅ Deliver healthy food.✅ Defend our communities from chemical-laden food and foreign control.Let’s put fresh, clean food back into our kids’ lunches—and knowledge into their hands.Be a Part of the ChangeVisit www.cleanfoodinitiative.com to donate, partner, or license a Grow Pod for your own community.Together, we can grow something better. One pod. One school. One future at a time.

