Study finds declines in maternal mental health

A study published May 27 by JAMA Internal Medicine found declines in self-reported maternal mental health from 2016 to 2023. Researchers used the National Survey of Children’s Health to assess the mental and physical health of more than 198,000 U.S. mothers with children age 17 and younger. The study found declines in mental health across all socioeconomic subgroups, with significantly lower levels for single mothers, those with less education, and those with publicly insured children. During that period, reports of excellent mental health declined from 38% to approximately 26%. Reports of fair/poor mental health rose from 5.5% to 8.5%. The authors recommended additional investments to better understand and address the underlying causes of mental health declines among U.S. mothers.

