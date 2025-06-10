Cibus, Inc. Announces Closing of $27.5 Million Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company” or “Cibus”), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 15,714,285 shares of its Class A Common Stock, at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, including to institutional and strategic investors, as well as the Chairman of Cibus’ board of directors (5,714,286 shares).

All of the shares of Class A Common Stock in the offering were sold by Cibus. The gross proceeds of the offering were $27.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further development of the Company’s weed management productivity traits in Rice and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as it pursues longer-term financing.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-273062), including base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and declared effective on October 27, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, when available, may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for major, large-acreage row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop crop traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Cibus’ management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347

