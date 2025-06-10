Itron Launches Cyble 5 Module in APAC Region to Transform Water Utility Operations

Itron Communication Module Streamlines Infrastructure Upgrades, Reduces Utility Costs and Supports Sustainability Initiatives

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is bringing its Cyble™ 5 communications module to the Asia-Pacific region. The module, which is currently deployed throughout EMEA, allows mechanical water meters to become communication devices. This facilitates the transition from manual meter reading to automated meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure by improving the functionality of existing mechanical meters. With the Cyble 5 communication module, utilities across the region can upgrade their metering infrastructure, reduce costs, and support sustainability initiatives without extensive infrastructure replacement.

The Cyble 5 communication module will be produced by PT Mecoindo in Cikarang, Indonesia, beginning Q4 2025. The Cyble 5 module addresses the diverse challenges facing utilities across the Asia-Pacific region, from streamlining the transition to smart metering to enabling conservation programs. In warmer and drier climates, such as Australia and New Zealand, the module's leak detection feature is particularly useful in combating water scarcity. Each Cyble 5 module has a continuous flow alarm and collects data hourly, helping utilities detect and manage leaks more effectively. This is a crucial benefit for water conservation and expanding water loss reduction programs.

With extreme weather events on the rise, having a communications module built for extreme environments is crucial. The Cyble 5 module is built to resist water, contaminants, corrosion, humidity, and hot temperatures. Utilities across the entire region will benefit from the Cyble 5 module’s versatility and durability. The Cyble 5 module is easy to connect with no wiring or wall mount required, allowing utilities to transition at their own pace without having to replace existing infrastructure before its useful life expires.

“Itron has shipped more than 2 million Cyble 5 modules in the EMEA region, and we are looking forward to expanding our offering to APAC. Utilities like Severn Trent Water in England have reduced water losses by millions of liters by identifying and repairing water leaks across their service territory with the Cyble 5. We look forward to bringing these and other benefits to utilities across the APAC region,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device solutions at Itron.

