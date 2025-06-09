Pineal Guardian Announces Website Update Featuring Clinically-Researched Ingredients for Pineal Gland Support

Clinically-Studied Formula Aims to Support Mental Clarity, Energy Balance, and Natural Pineal Gland Function

TALLMADGE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pineal Guardian, a natural wellness brand dedicated to holistic health, has announced a new update to its official website showcasing its supplement formulated with clinically-researched ingredients designed to support pineal gland function. The formula is now available to U.S. consumers seeking a simple, nature-aligned addition to their daily wellness routines.

According to the official product website (https://thepinealguardian.com), Pineal Guardian is intended to complement the body’s natural systems in promoting mental clarity, energy alignment, and pineal gland balance. The supplement is positioned as a daily-use option for adults who value consistency, simplicity, and ingredient transparency.

“Our focus has always been on offering a straightforward, research-informed product that aligns with daily life,” said a Pineal Guardian spokesperson. “This latest update reflects our commitment to making natural wellness more accessible and rooted in intention.”

The company notes that Pineal Guardian is manufactured in facilities that follow strict quality control protocols. Its formulation includes carefully selected ingredients to support common adult wellness goals—such as cognitive clarity, energy support, and glandular health—without requiring restrictive diets or complicated regimens.

As outlined on the website, the brand offers a satisfaction guarantee for new customers. Visitors can find complete usage guidance, frequently asked questions, and secure ordering options at the official site.

About Pineal Guardian

Pineal Guardian is a U.S.-based wellness company committed to producing natural supplements that support everyday health. With a focus on research-backed formulation and ingredient transparency, the brand emphasizes simplicity, balance, and long-term wellness for adults seeking a grounded approach to supplementation.

Product and Contact Information

Brand: Pineal Guardian

Website: https://thepinealguardian.com

Email: support@thepinealguardian.com

Phone: +1 800-390-6035 or +1 208-345-4245

Return Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement.

Legal Disclaimer:

