Brand Strategist Miri Rossitto Selected by UK Space Agency Accelerator to Empower Next Wave of Space Entrepreneurs

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowe Communications , a leader in business and brand development, today announced the selection of award-winning brand strategist Miri Rossitto by the UK Space Agency Accelerator. The UK Space Agency Accelerator is a government-supported program designed to advance space-focused startups and scale-ups across the United Kingdom. Rossitto’s appointment reinforces the program’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs elevate not only their technology but also their visibility and overall market impact.As the Accelerator enters its next phase, the 2025 UK Space Agency Accelerator cohort is expected to include startups focused on satellite technology, sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and space exploration. Rossitto joins a delivery consortium of industry leaders, including Entrepreneurial Spark, Harper Macleod, Exotopic, Technia, and investment experts, who are collectively committed to building a strong, inclusive, and globally competitive space economy.“The strength of the team we built was instrumental in securing the next phase of the UK Space Agency Accelerator,” said Mike Stephens, CEO of Entrepreneurial Spark. “Miri and her team bring a level of brand expertise and strategic marketing guidance that is essential to the success of this program and the entrepreneurs we support.”As Founder and CEO of Cowe Communications, Rossitto brings over two decades of experience guiding leaders and organizations through brand and business transformation. Her firm is known for turning complexity into clarity and unlocking potential through strategic messaging, story development, and market positioning. In this engagement, Rossitto will lead 10 tailored workshops focused on strategic brand development, helping founders in the Accelerator program define their unique value propositions and harness storytelling as a growth lever.“You can’t scale a business the world can’t see,” said Rossitto. “California is home to more than 500 space-focused companies, and I’ve seen up close how brand clarity, positioning, and visibility can be the difference between standing out or getting lost in the noise. As the UK’s space sector continues to grow, founders need more than breakthrough ideas, they need a clear, confident voice in the market. I’m honored to support these entrepreneurs in shaping not just what they build, but how the world sees and values it.”Applications for the Leo and Explore programs are now live. To learn more about these programs, visit: https://www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/ About Cowe CommunicationsCowe Communications, headquartered in Calabasas, CA, with satellite offices in the UK, is a business and brand development firm focused on delivering strategic communications. Founded in 2010, the full-service marketing firm partners with businesses and organizations to streamline operations, strengthen brand presence, and support long-term growth. Cowe provides a full range of services including graphic design, brand development, website design and development, social media management, public relations, marketing materials, copywriting, photography, and videography. Rooted in education and inspiration, Cowe helps organizations tell their story clearly and effectively, ranging from brand refinement to expanding digital reach. For more information, please visit www.cowe.com

