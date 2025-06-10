PFM Crypto Led 9-Million Users into an Era of Automated Cloud Mining as Bitcoin Surpasses $110,000

PFM Crypto surpasses 9.2 million users, reinforcing its status as a trusted cloud mining brand.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Bitcoin's (BTC) price soaring above $110,000, crypto enthusiasts are becoming more interested in secured and passive ways to earn real BTC. Responding to this, PFM Crypto expands its automated cloud mining platform to include over 192 countries to ensure that earning cryptocurrency rewards remains reliable and more accessible.As reported by Statista, revenue from cloud infrastructure and cloud operation is projected to grow by $60 billion in 2025, highlighting a growing momentum in cloud mining and passive income models. This interest aligns with the Proof-of-Work blockchain model, where miners play a critical role in validating transactions and maintaining blockchain records. In return, the ecosystem rewards miners with BTC."The reward that comes from crypto mining is not free; it is only passive. Every user needs to put in something to earn. For some, it is money and time, but on PFM Crypto, you only need to set the ball rolling on your mobile device with a simple click. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can earn BTC passively and seamlessly, of course. " PFM Crypto COO said.Traditional mining demands substantial upfront investment as users are required to purchase high-performance and expensive hardware before they can participate. This created a significant entry barrier for average users. To address this, the cloud mining model was introduced – enabling users to access computing power remotely without the need to maintain physical equipment.While many projects offer btc computing power leasing, many platforms require users to possess advanced knowledge of blockchain and mining difficulty settings. As a result, users often struggle to maximize returns despite their everyday participation. This is where PFM Crypto comes in.Trusted by over 9.2 million users in over 192 countries, PFM Crypto sets the industry standard for an automated and highly accessible cloud mining operation, allowing users to earn btc, dogecoin, LTC and XRP passively. With the adoption of growing technology, PFM crypto continues to eliminate challenges with cloud mining, such as ongoing maintenance costs, high energy consumption, and complex setup requirements.Key Highlights: Why you should try Cloud Mining NOW?- Projected $60B revenue in cloud operation, including BTC mining via cloud- The possibility of continuous upward price movement as BTC surpasses $120K offers miners immediate and long-term value appreciation- Automated process eliminates mining difficulty to maximize profitHow to get started on PFM Crypto in 4 Simple Steps1. Sign up on your mobile device here2. Receive your free $10 welcome bonus 3. Active your first cloud computing power with the bonus4. See a breakdown of your expected earnings and monitor rewards using its real-time analytical tool5. Access your free withdrawal anytimeTo learn how to start earning btc passively via cloud mining, visit [ https://pfmcrypto.net

