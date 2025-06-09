Monthly Budget Review: May 2025

The federal budget deficit totaled $1.4 trillion in the first eight months of fiscal year 2025, the Congressional Budget Office estimates. That amount is $160 billion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last fiscal year. Revenues increased by $196 billion (or 6 percent), and outlays rose by $357 billion (or 8 percent).

The change in the deficit was influenced by the timing of outlays. Fiscal year 2024 outlays were reduced because payments that were due on October 1, 2023, a Sunday, were shifted into the prior fiscal year. (Those payments were made in September 2023.) Outlays in both fiscal years increased because payments due on June 1, 2024, and June 1, 2025, which also fell on weekends, were paid in May of those years. If not for those shifts, the deficit so far this fiscal year would have been $84 billion (or 7 percent) more than the shortfall at this point last year.