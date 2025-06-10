CenterPoint Energy Chooses Climavision to Deliver Weather Intelligence, Boosting Grid Resilience to Extreme Weather

State-of-the-art forecast and detection tools strengthen utility’s commitment to mitigate weather impacts on millions of customers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to fortify its operations against increasingly volatile and extreme weather, CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) has engaged weather technology pioneer Climavision to deploy its Horizon AI Forecasting Suite — a next-generation platform combining high-resolution forecasting and real-time storm detection — across Southeast Texas.

This strategic investment will help CenterPoint anticipate and respond to extreme weather events with greater speed and precision — one of many ways the company is improving its operational response and reliability for its 2.8 million electric customers across Greater Houston.

Through this engagement, CenterPoint will leverage Climavision’s proprietary weather radar network, including three strategically positioned X-band radars that close critical blind spots in the government’s NEXRAD radar coverage. In addition, CenterPoint will gain access to Climavision’s AI-enhanced high-resolution forecast models, which ingest CenterPoint’s ground-based proprietary real-time observational data to deliver unmatched forecast accuracy.

“Climavision is transforming how utilities operate in the face of weather volatility,” said Matt Lanza, CenterPoint’s Meteorologist. “Houston has been hit with everything from hurricanes to flash floods to winter storms in just the past few years. This investment in Climavision’s cutting-edge weather intelligence is a decisive leap forward in our ability to prepare for and respond to whatever nature throws at us.” Climavision’s solutions will enhance and integrate with CenterPoint’s existing weather technology, strengthening a layered, data-driven approach to weather monitoring and emergency response and enabling faster, more informed decision-making before, during, and after extreme weather events.

“We’re excited to work with CenterPoint to help advance their weather resilience strategy,” said Chris Goode, CEO of Climavision. “By integrating real-time, proprietary weather observations into high-resolution, AI-enhanced models, we’ll provide meaningful insights that support CenterPoint’s planning and response operations. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and delivering operationally relevant weather intelligence where it matters most.”

###

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.