'Anarchy Hypnosis' by Dr. William Deihl Hits #1 in Hypnosis Self-Help on Amazon Top New Release

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top New Release Declares a Hypnotic Rebellion and Reshapes the Future of Mind PowerAnarchy Hypnosis: “Hypnosis, they don't want you to know.” by Dr. William Deihl, PhD, has officially become the #1 New Release in Hypnosis Self-Help on Amazon Kindle. As of today, it is also ranked #1 in Hypnosis Self-Help overall, marking a powerful milestone in modern hypnotherapy literature.More than just a book, Anarchy Hypnosis is a bold, no-fluff manifesto for mental freedom—ripping up outdated scripts, breaking away from hypnotic dogma, and reawakening the raw, adaptable power of the subconscious mind.“This isn’t about following the rules. It’s about understanding what actually works—and why,” says Dr. Deihl, founder of the Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center and third-generation hypnotist. “Anarchy Hypnosis is for those who are done with the old models and ready to create real change—in themselves, their clients, and their world.”What’s Inside:Myth-busting insights on what really causes tranceAdvanced tools for trauma recovery, pain relief, behavior change, and creativityStep-by-step hypnotic strategies using sensory language, indirect suggestion, and symbolic workCase studies, field-tested techniques, and protocols designed for rebels, not robotsThis groundbreaking release invites therapists, coaches, and self-development seekers to challenge everything they’ve been told about hypnosis and start using it in ways that are intuitive, personalized, and deeply effective.About the Author:Dr. William Deihl, PhD, is a board-certified clinical hypnotherapist, keynote speaker, and founder of Arizona’s #1-rated hypnosis practice, Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center. A pioneer in personalized hypnotherapy, Dr. Deihl is the only U.S. trainer certified to teach The Swan Protocol and a long-time practitioner of Provocative Change Works. He’s worked with everyone from trauma survivors to top performers and is known for making deep transformation feel not just possible—but inevitable.Anarchy Hypnosis is now available on Amazon Kindle and in print via Kindle Print Replica Edition.📖 Grab your copy today:For media inquiries, interviews, or bulk purchases:Please contact: info@dochypnosis.com or call 602-314-1907Break free. Transform minds. Start your hypnotic revolution.

