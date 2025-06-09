Malibu Boats Celebrates the Return of the Just Ride Tour, Powered by GM Marine

Towed by the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country, the 2025 Just Ride Tour returns for another summer on the road with the Malibu Boats dealer network and the Malibu Wakesetter 24 MXZ

LOUDON, Tenn., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats is thrilled to announce the return of the highly-anticipated Just Ride Tour, powered by GM Marine. This annual, nationwide event series, hosted by Malibu Boats, spans across the US and Canada offering boating enthusiasts and families with an immersive, on-water experience with Malibu Boats models. This season, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country will tow the Malibu Wakesetter 24 MXZ to over 45 stops through our dealer network, allowing boaters to experience the exceptional performance of Malibu Boats.

Led by Malibu and Axis Pro Athletes, each tour stop offers 1 on 1 product demonstration, hands-on instruction from the pros, and a chance to ride and to experience the industry’s best wakes & waves — all powered by Malibu Monsoon Engines.

For years, Malibu Boats and GM Marine have collaborated to develop the industry-leading Monsoon engine lineup, designed to create the best wakes and waves on the water. At the top of this lineup is the GM 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT4 engine — a powerful variant that shares its foundation with the engine found in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, but is specifically adapted for marine use. The LT4 engine is marinized at Malibu’s factory in Loudon, Tennessee through a specialized in-house process, transforming it into the Malibu Monsoon LT4™ Supercharged Engine. Featured in the Just Ride Tour’s 24 MXZ, the LT4 delivers an incredible 607 horsepower and 606lb-ft of torque—more than enough to fuel flawless wakes and waves all summer long.

"We are thrilled to power the Just Ride Tour with the industry-leading Monsoon engine lineup, showcasing the exceptional performance and innovation of GM Marine and Malibu Boats," said Anthony Brower, Director of GM Powered Solutions Sales and Engineering. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and allows us to connect with boating enthusiasts across North America, delivering unforgettable moments on the water."

In addition to GM Marine’s presenting sponsorship, Malibu Boats is proudly supported by a hand-picked lineup of sponsors whose products enhance the Malibu and Axis experience both on and off the water including PTM Watersports, Wet Sounds, Follow Brand, Skips Boat Cleaner, and No Rivals.

"The Just Ride Tour is more than a demo — it's our way of bringing the Malibu lifestyle to communities across North America," said Rob Corum, Malibu Boats Marketing Manager. "With the awesome power of GM Marine, the insight of our pro athletes, and the support from our groundbreaking partners, there’s no doubt 2025 will be our biggest and best tour yet."

The 2025 Just Ride Tour schedule has been released. Spots are limited, so registration is required. To find your local stop, view the full schedule, and reserve your ride, visit www.malibuboats.com/justridetour.

For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com and https://poweredsolutions.gm.com. Follow along on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. For more information on 2025 Chevrolet vehicles, visit https://www.chevrolet.com/.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Malibu Boats

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

The Tour Hits the Road The 2025 Just Ride Tour, towed by the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country, makes its way across North America — bringing the Malibu lifestyle to more than 45 stops throughout the summer. On the Dock with the Malibu Crew Malibu team members and participants gather dockside alongside the Wakesetter 24 MXZ, ready for a day of hands-on demos and wake thrills during the 2025 Just Ride Tour. Community and Coaching Come Together Families and riders connect with Malibu pro athletes during the Just Ride Tour, getting expert instruction and firsthand experience aboard the industry-leading Malibu 25 LSV, powered by GM Marine. Tandem Stoke on the Water A pro athlete shares the stoke with a young rider during a tandem wakesurf session at a Just Ride Tour stop — showcasing the accessibility and fun of Malibu’s legendary wakes, powered by the Monsoon engine lineup.

Legal Disclaimer:

