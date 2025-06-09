Submit Release
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference virtually on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this event will be available at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com under the "Investors” section and the "Events and Presentations" tab, or by using the following link:

https://ir.prestigebrands.com/events-presentations/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay option will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.


Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com

