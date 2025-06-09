Deliverability Experts acquire mailwarm to launch mailX, the #1 Global Platform for Email Deliverability

San Francisco, California, June 09, 2025 -- mailX, the all-in-one platform for email deliverability, has announced the strategic acquisition of mailwarm, a pioneer in email warmup technology, part of Y Combinator's Summer 2020 batch and backed by Station F, Europe's largest startup incubator.





themailX.com - Don't land in spam anymore





This acquisition marks a turning point in the mission to build the world’s #1 email deliverability ecosystem, empowering businesses to ensure their emails land in the inbox, not in spam.

Why This Acquisition Matters

Email deliverability is the hidden engine behind successful marketing and sales. Yet, millions in revenue are lost each year due to emails landing in spam folders.

By acquiring mailwarm, a leading email warmup solution trusted by startups and enterprises alike, mailX is now positioned to offer a full-stack solution to tackle deliverability from every angle:

Advanced warmup automation to boost sender reputation

to boost sender reputation Expert Marketplace to book certified email deliverability experts

to book certified email deliverability experts Email deliverability tools to fix SPF, DMARC, and DKIM configurations

to fix SPF, DMARC, and DKIM configurations Deliverability Training and certifications for marketing and technical teams

for marketing and technical teams "SOS I land in SPAM" community to solve spam issues

to solve spam issues Content Hub: blog, newsletter, and podcast with best practices and case studies





What This Means for Businesses

“Our goal isn’t just to build a tool. We’re creating the most comprehensive and accessible email deliverability ecosystem,” explains Thami Benjelloun, CEO of mailX. “With mailwarm now part of mailX, we’re strengthening our ability to help businesses master deliverability from every angle, tools, training, and experts.”

Initially launched in 2020, mailwarm.com quickly gained traction for its ability to warm up email accounts automatically, helping users build a trusted sender reputation, avoid the spam folder, and consistently reach inboxes.

“Email remains the backbone of modern communication,” adds Othman Katim, Head of Sales & Marketing. “With this acquisition, companies will have a single platform to manage, optimize, and scale their email outreach, confidently.”





What's Next?

The integration of mailwarm’s technology into mailX unlocks new value for marketing teams, sales teams, SaaS startups, and e-commerce brands looking to maximize their ROI from email campaigns.

This move also signals a new chapter for the mailwarm brand, now part of a broader vision powered by mailX’s leadership team.





Learn More

Discover mailwarm’s warmup solution: https://mailwarm.com

Explore the full mailX ecosystem: https://themailx.com





This is just the beginning. Whether you're a startup or a global enterprise, mailX and mailwarm offer the tools, expertise, and support you need to land in the inbox, boost engagement, and grow revenue.





mailX's leadership team





About mailX



mailX is the all-in-one platform for email deliverability, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of tools, training, and expert support to ensure every email reaches the inbox. Built for marketers, sales teams, and email infrastructure leaders, mailX is trusted by businesses worldwide to power their email performance with confidence. Recently, mailX has announced the strategic acquisition of mailwarm, a pioneer in email warmup technology.





Press inquiries

mailX

https://themailx.com

Julia de Beyer

info@themailx.com







