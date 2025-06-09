Siam & Munny Bhuiyan’s Journey to Dickey’s Franchise Success

How Two Determined Entrepreneurs Overcame Every Obstacle to Build a Thriving Family Business in Irving, Texas

Dallas, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The remarkable journey of Siam and Munny Bhuiyan is a true testament to resilience, ambition, and the power of family. As immigrant franchise owners of Dickey’s Barbecue in Irving, Texas, the Bhuiyans are proving that with determination, the right support, and an unwavering commitment to their vision, anything is possible. Their inspiring story exemplifies how dreams can become reality, no matter the starting point.

“Dickey’s gave us more than just a business opportunity – it gave us a community,” said Siam. “From day one, we were supported, encouraged, and guided, and that has made all the difference in our success.”

Arriving in the United States just three years ago, Siam and Munny were determined to provide a brighter future for their two children. After initially considering Canada, they visited Texas during the holiday season of 2021, and the moment they stepped foot in the state, they knew it was where they were meant to be. Despite starting from scratch in a new country, the Bhuiyans saw an opportunity to build something meaningful. That’s when they discovered Dickey’s Barbecue.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., praised their dedication:

“Siam and Munny’s story is exactly what Dickey’s is all about—hard work, family values, and giving back to the community. We are incredibly proud to have them as part of the Dickey’s family and look forward to their continued success.”

In 2022, the couple took over a Dickey’s Barbecue location in Irving, strategically positioned near the bustling DFW Airport. With a strong demand for catering services in the area, Siam and Munny were quick to adapt, offering delicious, slow-smoked barbecue to local businesses, fire departments, and churches. It wasn’t just about serving great food – it was about connecting with people and building lasting relationships. Through their work, the Bhuiyans have become an integral part of their community, touching lives beyond the restaurant.

“Being able to give back to the community, whether it’s through catering for first responders or donating food to local organizations, has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey,” Munny shared. “We may be new to Texas, but Dickey’s made us feel at home right away.”

Despite facing the challenges of being first-time franchisees, the Bhuiyans embraced each hurdle as an opportunity to grow. From learning the business to building customer relationships, they have leaned on their shared values of teamwork, hard work, and a family-first mentality. As co-owners, Siam handles the business operations and financial aspects, while Munny is dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Their complementary roles create a well-oiled machine, allowing the restaurant to flourish and customers to feel the warmth of a family-run business.

“We run this business together, just like we run our family,” said Siam. “Our children are our greatest inspiration. Every decision we make is to build something that will support them and leave a lasting legacy.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, also emphasized their exemplary approach:

“The Bhuiyans embody the spirit of perseverance and dedication that is at the heart of our franchise model. Their commitment to excellence, customer service, and community makes them a shining example of what franchisees can achieve. We are excited to see what the future holds for them.”

The Bhuiyans’ success is just the beginning. Though they’ve yet to visit their home country of Bangladesh since relocating to the U.S., they are eager to take a well-earned break and return with plans to expand their business. With their sights set on a second Dickey’s location, they remain passionate about growing their business while remaining deeply connected to their roots and the community they serve.

Siam and Munny’s advice to anyone considering a franchise is simple yet powerful: “Franchising is about partnership and teamwork. You don’t have to do it alone – find a franchisor who will support you, guide you, and walk with you every step of the way. Embrace the process, stay open-minded, and remember, success is a journey, not a destination.”

Siam and Munny’s journey from Bangladesh to Texas is a shining example of what is possible when you pursue your dreams with determination, grit, and the right support. Their story is a reminder that no matter where you start, it’s your willingness to persevere and the strength of the people around you that makes all the difference.

