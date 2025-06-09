MathCo Launches Databricks Center of Excellence to Accelerate Agentic Readiness for Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, today announced the launch of a dedicated Databricks Center of Excellence (CoE) to deepen its strategic collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. The CoE is designed to accelerate Agentic AI readiness and help enterprises build and scale autonomous agents using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.





The MathCo Databricks CoE is designed to drive innovation for enterprises already on Databricks, as well as those seeking to migrate to the platform. With proven impact across diverse business use cases, MathCo will continue to scale its Databricks-certified talent pool and build Databricks Champions. The company will accelerate time-to-value through pre-built solution accelerators for Life Sciences, Retail, and CPG. This will be led by a team of highly proficient and experienced engineers and domain experts.

From unifying and governing data to securely deploying solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, MathCo has built a structured, scalable framework to enable a strong foundation for agentic readiness.

Aakarsh Kishore, Chief Product Officer and Head of Technology Services at MathCo, said, “Enterprise Intelligence is at the heart of everything we do. Our vision aligns closely with Databricks—to empower businesses with scalable, high-impact solutions that drive real value, now and into the future. We’re especially excited about agentic AI possibilities using MathCo’s GenAI-native platform, NucliOS, in tandem with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform.”

NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary decision intelligence platform, natively integrates with Databricks to bring speed, scalability, and business context into the build, management, and consumption of data and analytics assets. Today, NucliOS powers over 100+ use cases across Retail, CPG, Life Sciences, and Healthcare—delivering measurable ROI for leading global enterprises.

Bill Stampfl, Head of Global Alliance Strategy & Growth at MathCo, added, “We’re focused on strengthening our partnership with Databricks by rapidly increasing our pool of certified professionals and building joint go-to-market solutions that unlock value for existing clients and drive new growth. With our track record of delivering accelerated solutions for Fortune 500 companies on Databricks, we’re confident in our strength to scale this impact even further.”

Greg Taylor, Vice President of Partners APJ at Databricks, said, “MathCo has demonstrated a deep understanding of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. We’re excited about the innovation that MathCo is driving through their platform, NucliOS, and look forward to delivering transformative enterprise AI solutions together.”

As part of its talent development roadmap, MathCo will leverage Coach, its in-house learning university, to upskill subject matter experts on Databricks. This initiative includes hands-on training, enablement programs, and fast-tracked certification pathways designed to build deep technical capabilities across the organization.

MathCo is also proud to be a sponsor at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, where it will showcase its offerings and host live demos of NucliOS at Booth #654 from June 9–12, 2025, at Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About MathCo

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.



Shreya Mukherjee

Shreya.Mukherjee@mathco.com

+91 9830742710

