It’s time to get #SmokeReady!

Things are heating up in the PNW, and with the excitement of warm weather comes the threat of wildfires. Cities across the Midwest and Northeast are already suffering from the health effects of wildfire smoke from Canada, reminding us to prepare for a season of smoky air here in Washington.

We have already declared a drought in some parts of the state. For wildfire season 2025, the Washington Department of Natural Resources forecasts an above-average fire risk this year, due to a combination of drought conditions, reduced snowpack, and predicted high temperatures. Washington may also get smoke from fires in Oregon, Idaho, and Canada. All these factors can create situations where breathing outdoor air poses serious health risks.

Getting ready early means less stress when the smoke hits. So, how can you make sure you’re #SmokeReady? We have you covered with this 5-step guide:

S — Stay informed

M — Minimize exposure

O — Optimize your air

K — Keep a plan

E — Ease your mind

Stay informed

Make sure you know how to check your air quality. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) is high, air pollution levels are unhealthy and you should stay inside as much as possible. If you must go outside during a smoke event:

Wear an N95 or KN95 mask.

Limit physical activity.

Stay hydrated.

The Washington Air Quality Map shows local air quality information and 5-day smoke forecasts across the state. EPA’s AirNow and Fire and Smoke Map have similar information. For more detailed information about the smoke forecast, check the Washington Smoke Blog.

Minimize exposure

Children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions (including asthma) face increased health risks from smoke. Anyone exposed to smoke may experience symptoms, including:

Eye, nose, and throat irritation

Coughing

Sore throat

Headaches

Trouble breathing

“Smoke is unhealthy for everyone, not just people of higher risk. Everyone should take steps to avoid exposure,” said Dr. Annie Doubleday, Ambient Air Quality Epidemiologist at the Washington Department of Health.

Talk to your medical provider about how to best protect yourself and loved ones during a smoke event.

Optimize your air

During a smoke event, your home is like an inflatable life raft. It can protect you from trouble, as long as it doesn’t get punctured. Shut all windows and doors, and run a DIY clean air fan or an air purifier. Check if the filter needs to be replaced. As much as possible, avoid cooking, smoking, vacuuming, lighting candles, or other activities that create indoor air pollution.

Pick a room in your home and make it a “clean room.” This should be a room with fewer windows and outside doors. Keep the room closed off with a clean air fan or an air purifier running, so the air stays as clean as possible.

Keep a plan

Wildfire smoke can travel great distances, but it could also indicate a nearby threat. During an evacuation, every minute counts. Stock up on essential medications and make sure they’re easy to find. Gather important documents, so you don’t have to search for them. Figure out where you might be able to go if you evacuate and plan for how to get there.

Local health departments and fire districts are great resources for finding wildfire and clean air shelters.

If you are an employer, make sure you have a plan for wildfire smoke. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) requires employers of outdoor workers to follow wildfire smoke rules based on the amount of fine particle pollution (PM 2.5 ) in the air.

These rules include notifying employees about air quality conditions and providing N95 respirators. “Now is the time for employers to make sure they are ready for a smoke event,” said L&I Communications Consultant Dina Lorraine.

Ease your mind

Wildfires and smoke events aren’t just dangerous. They’re also stressful and frightening — especially for those without a close support network. “Always consider checking up on neighbors and people in your life of higher risk,” said Doubleday. This means mental as well as physical well-being.

Creating a support network in your community will help everyone manage the stress, anxiety, and health risks of wildfire season. Take care of your own mental health by seeking out indoor activities that keep you calm and grounded.

Finally… don’t set the state on fire!

There are many reasons why air quality might be bad, but few are as damaging and deadly as wildfires. This summer, do your part to protect our air by checking for a burn ban before you light a fire, knowing what you can and can’t burn, and reporting illegal burning if you notice it. Let's stay safe out there!