Premier Auto Protect Offers Reliable Ford Extended Warranties for Used Vehicles

Premier Auto Protect launches extended warranty plans for Ford vehicles, offering affordable coverage and peace of mind for owners facing rising repair costs.

Our extended warranty plans give used Ford owners affordable protection and flexibility, ensuring they can drive with confidence.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect announced its tailored Ford extended warranty plans for used Ford vehicles, offering reliable coverage to protect owners from unexpected repair costs. With repair expenses rising and the extended warranty market projected to reach $286.4 billion by 2032, these plans provide cost-effective solutions for used Ford owners across the U.S.The cost of vehicle repairs continues to rise, particularly for used Ford vehicles that are no longer covered by their original factory warranties. According to industry data, the average cost of a single repair for a mid-sized SUV, such as the Ford Explorer, can exceed $1,500, making extended warranties a critical investment for owners seeking financial security. Premier Auto Protect addresses this challenge with flexible, affordable extended warranty plans designed specifically for used Ford vehicles, ensuring comprehensive coverage without the high costs associated with manufacturer-backed plans like Ford Protect.Discover how Premier Auto Protect’s extended warranty plans can protect your used Ford vehicle. Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ford-extended-warranty/ for a free quote or call 1-888-501-0094 to speak with a warranty specialist today.Premier Auto Protect’s extended warranty plans stand out for their flexibility and accessibility. Unlike Ford’s extended service plans, which must be purchased within the New Vehicle Limited Warranty period (typically 3 years or 36,000 miles for Ford vehicles), Premier Auto Protect’s plans are available for used vehicles of varying ages and mileage, making them ideal for owners of older Fords. These plans cover a wide range of components, including engine, transmission, electrical systems, and suspension. They are honored at any ASE-certified repair shop nationwide, giving customers the freedom to choose their preferred mechanic. This contrasts with Ford Protect plans, which are primarily serviced at Ford or Lincoln dealerships.Key benefits of Premier Auto Protect’s extended warranty plans for used Ford owners include:- Cost Savings: Plans are priced competitively, often significantly lower than Ford Protect’s PremiumCARE, which covers over 1,000 components but comes with a higher price tag.- Flexible Coverage: Customers can customize plans to suit their vehicle’s needs, from basic powertrain coverage to comprehensive protection, unlike Ford’s fixed-tier plans.- 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Premier Auto Protect offers a full refund within 30 days if customers are not satisfied, ensuring confidence in their purchase.Nationwide Acceptance: Repairs can be made at any ASE-certified facility, providing convenience and flexibility compared to dealer-restricted plans.The extended warranty market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing vehicle longevity and rising repair costs. A recent report projects the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, reaching $286.4 billion. This trend highlights the increasing awareness among used car buyers of the importance of reliable protection plans. Premier Auto Protect is well-positioned to meet this demand, leveraging its customer-centric approach and streamlined claims process to deliver value to Ford owners.In contrast, Ford’s extended warranty plans, while backed by the manufacturer, come with limitations that may not suit all used car buyers. For example, Ford Protect plans require repairs to be performed at Ford or Lincoln dealerships, and coverage is not available for vehicles beyond the initial warranty period. Additionally, Ford’s plans have faced criticism for high costs following a price increase effective April 1, 2025, prompting many owners to seek alternatives. Premier Auto Protect fills this gap by offering plans that are both accessible and affordable, particularly for owners of used Fords like the F-150, Escape, or Bronco.To enhance customer experience, Premier Auto Protect integrates technology into its warranty management process, offering online quote tools and a streamlined claims process. This aligns with industry trends toward digital solutions, making it easier for customers to manage their warranties and file claims. The company’s focus on transparency and customer satisfaction sets it apart in a competitive market, where some aftermarket warranty providers have faced scrutiny for limited coverage or complex claims processes.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading provider of extended auto warranties, offering affordable and flexible coverage for vehicles, including used Ford models. Founded in 2016, the company is committed to delivering peace of mind through comprehensive protection plans and exceptional customer service. With a 30-day money-back guarantee and nationwide acceptance at ASE-certified repair shops, Premier Auto Protect empowers drivers to safeguard their investments.

