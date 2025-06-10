Cantsink Helical Piles Protect Homes from Devastation During Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

A Florida home built with Cantsink’s helical pile systems withstood Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, while surrounding properties suffered severe structural damage.

Our team engineers every product with long-term performance and durability in mind” — Ryan Yeomans

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through Florida with devastating force, they left a trail of destruction in their paths — flooding neighborhoods, toppling trees, and damaging homes and infrastructure. Yet amidst the chaos, homes fortified with Cantsink helical piles stood firm, offering a powerful testament to the proven strength, stability, and reliability of Cantsink’s patented foundation stabilization system.Cantsink helical piles are engineered to resist foundation settlement, even in the most extreme weather conditions. These galvanized steel piles are designed to be screwed deep into stable strata beneath the surface, then securely attached to a structure using specialized foundation brackets. This system evenly distributes the weight of the structure, keeping foundations stable, level, and intact — even in waterlogged or shifting soils commonly seen during hurricanes and other intense weather events.In one remarkable example near Daytona Beach, Florida, a home built with Cantsink’s helical pile systems withstood the full force of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, while surrounding properties suffered severe structural damage. All with the exception of the Cantsink supported home were declared total losses. This home supported a concrete pool and porch — both remained intact thanks to the deep-set, load-bearing power of Cantsink piles. Photos from the aftermath show the piles exposed but still standing strong, a skeleton of strength engineered to withstand the harshest conditions.Photos taken after the storm clearly show the exposed piles still in place and holding strong — a visual demonstration of their ability to withstand immense environmental stress. These homes didn’t just survive the storms; they weathered them with confidence and strength thanks to Cantsink’s advanced engineering.“We engineer our products with performance and durability in mind,” said Ryan Yeomans, Sales & Operations Manager at Cantsink. “What happened during these storms underscores how critical it is to build with resilience in mind. When homes and buildings are anchored by proven, tested systems like Cantsink’s, they stand a better chance of surviving nature’s worst.”In addition to their superior strength, Cantsink helical piles offer several practical advantages. They’re easy to install with minimal disruption, can be used in new construction or retrofit applications, and are a more environmentally friendly option than many traditional foundation methods. Made in the USA using recycled American steel, Cantsink’s products reflect the company’s commitment to both sustainability and quality.Cantsink also offers complimentary foundation evaluations, helping homeowners, builders, and engineers determine the ideal number and depth of piles required based on the specific soil conditions and structural load of each project. This custom approach ensures each installation is optimized for stability and resilience.With climate change increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events like hurricanes, protecting homes and buildings from foundation failure has never been more important. Whether you’re a homeowner in a flood-prone area, a builder constructing new residential developments, or an engineer designing infrastructure for coastal communities, Cantsink helical piles provide unmatched peace of mind and proven performance.For homeowners, builders, and engineers looking to protect structures from future weather events, Cantsink provides peace of mind and proven performance. To learn more about Cantsink’s helical pile technology or to schedule a free evaluation of your property’s foundation, contact us at 678-280-7453 or visit https://www.cantsink.com/

Cantsink Helical Piles Withstand Hurricane Nicole

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.