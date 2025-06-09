JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR BOX ELDER COUNTY

Box Elder County, Utah—The Box Elder County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on June 13, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Box Elder County, Utah. The position will replace Kevin Christensen who resigned in March. The Commission will begin the meeting at 12:00 p.m. in the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office, which is located at 81 North Main Street in Brigham City, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #