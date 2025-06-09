Carbon Brush Market to Hit USD 4,918.1 million by 2035, Driven by EVs, Renewables, and Automation Trends

Carbon Brush Market

Carbon brushes enable efficient current transfer in EVs, power tools, and turbines, with rising demand driven by electrification and energy-efficient operations

Carbon brush innovation is evolving rapidly to meet the rigorous demands of EVs and renewable energy systems.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global carbon brush market is poised for robust expansion, with the market size projected to grow from USD 3,166.9 million in 2025 to USD 4,918.1 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Carbon brushes, critical components in electric motors and generators, are witnessing rising demand across key sectors including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and industrial automation.Carbon brushes are essential in transmitting electrical current between stationary and rotating parts. Their widespread application in automotive systems, power tools, and wind turbines highlights their vital role in sustaining energy-efficient operations. As governments push for net-zero emission goals, EV production is scaling up, directly boosting the demand for carbon brushes used in motors and auxiliary systems.Additionally, the shift to brush-type motors in some EV components due to cost-effectiveness and robust performance further amplifies the need for reliable and durable carbon brushes.𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:Wind turbines and hydroelectric generators rely heavily on carbon brushes to maintain consistent current transfer during variable operational loads. These brushes are engineered to withstand fluctuating conditions such as high humidity, voltage surges, and mechanical stress.As global investment in renewable energy infrastructure continues to climb, the demand for premium-grade carbon brushes is expected to follow suit, especially in grid-scale installations.𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆:Modern carbon brushes now offer lower friction coefficients and reduced dust generation, translating into longer maintenance intervals and lower lifecycle costs for equipment operators.Sustainability goals have also encouraged manufacturers to develop recyclable and environmentally friendly brush materials, aligning product innovation with ESG frameworks.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:The carbon brush market is on a steady growth trajectory fueled by electrification, renewable energy expansion, and advancements in brush materials. Metal graphite and silver graphite variants are setting new benchmarks for efficiency and endurance. 