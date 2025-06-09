Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,101 in the last 365 days.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR BOX ELDER COUNTY

Posted: June 9, 2025

Box Elder County, Utah—The Box Elder County Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on June 13, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Box Elder County, Utah. The position will replace Kevin Christensen who resigned in March. The Commission will begin the meeting at 12:00 p.m. in the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office, which is located at 81 North Main Street in Brigham City, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE KANE COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR BOX ELDER COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more