Waste Oil Pickup and Grease Trap Cleaning: NYC Restaurants’ Grease Battle in Queens and Brooklyn

Green Oil Recycling Suctioning the Grease out of a Grease Trap at The World Trade Center A Picture of Green Oil Recycling Workers Prepping The Area Around The Grease Traps

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the bustling kitchens of Queens and Brooklyn, the work doesn’t end when the dinner rush is over. Behind the scenes, restaurants are waging a quiet war against grease – relying on prompt waste oil pickup and diligent grease trap cleaning to keep their operations flowing smoothly. It’s a messy, often unglamorous job, but one that carries high stakes for both environmental and operational reasons. In fact, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) estimates that cooking grease buildup is responsible for about 60% of the city’s sewer backups. Left unchecked, congealed fat, oil and grease (known collectively as FOG) can form massive “fatbergs” in sewers – rock-like blockages that cost NYC millions to remove. The fight against grease has become a citywide priority, and nowhere is this more evident than in the restaurant-heavy neighborhoods of Queens and Brooklyn. At a glance, frying up chicken or falafel in a Queens eatery seems harmless. But improper grease disposal – whether a chef dumping old oil down the drain or a neglected trap overflowing – can wreak havoc underground. “If it’s a 4-inch pipe, after about a year of grease buildup you only have a one-inch hole left to go through,” explained Bernard Clark, a local plumber, after pulling a five-pound blob of grease from a customer’s clogged line. Such clogs don’t just cause plumbing headaches for one restaurant; they threaten the wider community. Sewer pipes narrowed by grease can back up sewage into streets and basements, or contribute to fatbergs mixing with wipes and trash. In 2018, congealed fat and debris were blamed for up to 90% of New York City’s sewer backups, forcing the city to haul away some 50,000 tons of gunk at a cost of about $19 million.City officials say culturally diverse sections of southeastern Queens have been particular hotspots, where heavy cooking traditions meet aging infrastructure. Councilman Donovan Richards Jr. has warned that if residents and businesses keep dumping oil and shortening, a London-sized 10-ton fatberg could easily happen in NYC’s outer boroughs. New York has responded by stepping up education and enforcement. The DEP now spends $10–20 million a year cleaning grease out of catch basins around the city, and inspectors routinely visit restaurants to ensure they have functional grease interceptors in place.Grease traps themselves are not new – the first patent for a grease trap device was filed in the late 19th century by American inventor Nathaniel Whiting. His basic design, a box that intercepts greasy wastewater and holds the fats for later removal, remains the foundation of modern interceptors. By the mid-20th century, cities began adopting grease traps to protect sewer systems, and designs evolved from simple boxes to larger gravity interceptors in the 1930s and today’s high-tech units.New York City’s grease trap requirements took shape as the city learned hard lessons about sewer maintenance. In the 1990s, frequent sewer clogs caused by FOG led NYC to tighten its rules. In 1998, the city amended its Sewer Use Regulations to explicitly require that any grease-generating establishment install and maintain an appropriately sized grease interceptor. Restaurants, food processors, hotels, even day cares with kitchens are all covered – if you fry or cook with oil, you must have a grease trap by law. The 1998 reforms also introduced a self-certification process, allowing businesses to have a licensed professional certify their interceptor instead of undergoing a lengthy plan review. This made compliance easier, but also put the onus on owners to operate and clean the traps regularly, not just install and forget them.Legislative attention to grease hasn’t stopped there. In recent years, safety concerns have driven new rules. After a tragic 2019 incident in upstate New York – where a 3-year-old boy died after falling into an unsecured outdoor grease trap – state lawmakers proposed a law requiring all such traps to have locked, child-proof covers and annual inspections. (A similar tragedy in 2017 in Alabama had already spurred action there.) In New York City, council members have also pushed for tougher oversight: one bill introduced by Councilman Richards sought to track how restaurants dispose of grease and penalize those who dump it illegally with fines up to $1,000. The message from lawmakers is clear – grease is serious business, and complacency can carry heavy consequences.It might be tempting to see grease management as just another compliance hassle. But neglecting waste oil and grease traps can quickly backfire. Noncompliance with NYC’s grease regulations can lead to fines as high as $10,000 from the DEP. City inspectors can and do issue violations if a restaurant lacks a working grease interceptor or evidence of proper maintenance. Overflowing grease doesn’t just clog pipes – it can send oily wastewater into local waterways, harming aquatic life and even contaminating drinking water supplies. Improperly dumped used oil can seep into soil or waterways, creating long-lasting pollution. Used cooking oil is not simply waste – it’s a potential feedstock for renewable biofuels. Recycling waste oil into biodiesel helps cut greenhouse gas emissions and even reduces asthma-triggering particulates. Every gallon of fryer oil that’s reclaimed is fuel that can power trucks or city buses instead of becoming sewer sludge.A clogged grease trap or grease-choked drain can bring a busy kitchen to a standstill. Plumbing backups from FOG can result in costly emergency repairs and downtime. Worse, a sudden grease trap overflow could force a health inspection failure. As one Queens-based grease hauler noted, “You ignore your trap, you’ll find out the hard way when your sinks won’t drain on a Friday night.” In short, preventive maintenance saves money and headaches in the long run.Restaurants that stay on top of grease management not only avoid these pitfalls but also contribute to a cleaner city. “Together, we can protect our environment, avoid unnecessary fines and ensure the smooth operation of NYC’s vibrant food-service industry,” as one local recycling initiative put it. The dual benefits – public good and private gain – make a compelling case for vigilant grease control.What happens when a restaurant in Brooklyn has a drum full of used cooking oil or a grease trap full of gunk ready to be emptied? That’s where the waste oil pickup and trap cleaning industry steps in. New York City has a specialized network of licensed waste haulers who service eateries citywide, often focusing on boroughs like Queens and Brooklyn where thousands of food establishments operate. Under city rules, only haulers licensed by the Business Integrity Commission (BIC) can collect used oil or grease trap waste– a safeguard meant to prevent midnight dumping. These companies range from big national firms to local players like Green Oil Recycling and Envirogreen Solutions, and they are the grease first responders keeping NYC’s arteries clear.One key distinction these haulers make is between “yellow grease” and “brown grease.” Yellow grease is the term for used fryer oil – the relatively clean (if you can call it that) leftover vegetable oil that restaurants accumulate from deep-frying and cooking. It’s liquid gold for recyclers, because it can be filtered and processed into biodiesel or other products. As a result, yellow grease is often picked up for free, and sometimes restaurants even earn a small rebate per gallon. “I’ll tell ya this: used cooking oil ain’t just waste – it’s basically liquid gold these days,” says Maria Santoro, a Brooklyn-based driver for Green Oil Recycling. “We pick it up for free and turn it into biodiesel. It keeps it outta the sewers and even helps fuel city buses. Everybody wins.” Santoro’s point isn’t exaggeration – companies like hers have helped convert thousands of gallons of fryer oil into renewable fuel used in NYC municipal fleets.Then there’s brown grease, the sludgy, solid-laden grease that gets cleaned out of grease traps and interceptors. Brown grease is a tougher sell: it’s mixed with food scraps and wastewater, has low value, and usually must be de-watered and sent to bio-waste processing facilities. Restaurants typically pay a fee to have brown grease removed, either by a grease trap service company or as part of their waste carting contract. Haulers will vacuum-pump the trap contents on a regular schedule – monthly or quarterly, depending on how fast the trap fills up – and haul it away for proper disposal. Tony Napoli, operations manager at Envirogreen Solutions (a Queens grease hauling service), puts it bluntly: “Grease trap cleaning ain’t the prettiest job in the world, ya know? But someone’s gotta do it. We come in, pump out 500 pounds of foul-smelling gunk, and prevent a disaster in your kitchen. You don’t want that stuff backing up on you, trust me.” Napoli, a lifelong New Yorker, says his crews emphasize to restaurant staff why consistent maintenance is essential. “Look, you skip a trap cleaning to save a few bucks, you’re gonna spend ten times more on a plumber later. And the city ain’t gonna feel bad when they fine you either,” he says with a laugh, referencing the stiff penalties for grease violations.In some cases, the value of waste oil has become so well-known that it’s attracting thieves. Yes, grease theft is a real phenomenon in New York: last year a Queens man was arrested for stealing used cooking oil valued at about $12,000 from 16 restaurants, pumping the oil out of their storage barrels in the dead of night. Organized crews have siphoned grease from behind restaurants to sell on the black market – a testament to just how lucrative recycled oil has become. Legitimate recyclers have responded by locking down collection containers and working with law enforcement, but the odd “grease heist” is now part of NYC’s colorful underbelly. “It sounds crazy, but people are out there stealing old fryer oil like it’s gold,” says Santoro of Green Oil. “I’ve heard of guys losing drums of oil to thieves. We tell our clients to keep their bins in well-lit spots and we pick up frequently so there’s nothing to steal.”Despite the occasional crime story, the grease recycling system in New York is largely a win-win. The city keeps fats out of its sewers, restaurants get rid of waste conveniently, and companies turn the grease into biofuel or other products. In one recent initiative, Green Oil Recycling even declared a “Waste Oil Awareness Month” to educate restaurant owners on how proper grease practices can save money and help the environment. “A lot of restaurant owners are unaware of the benefits of doing this right,” says Luis Martinez, a compliance officer with Envirogreen. “We try to show them: maintain your grease trap, recycle your oil, and you’re not just following the law – you’re actually improving your bottom line and doing something good for the city.”As the need for grease management has grown, so too has a specialized industry to support it. Grease trap manufacturers now offer a wide array of designs to fit any kitchen, from tiny under-sink traps for a pizza parlor to building-sized interceptors for hotels or food factories. Schier Products, for example, is a Midwestern manufacturer whose high-capacity grease interceptors have become one of the most widely used brands across U.S. commercial kitchens. Other leading companies include Thermaco, which makes the Big Dipper – an automatic grease removal device that skims out grease on a daily basis – and Highland Tank, a Pennsylvania-based firm known for large steel gravity interceptors. Highland even engineers high-tech units with electronic grease level monitors and vapor-sealed, lockable covers for safety. What began as a simple Victorian-era invention has evolved into a modern tech sector: you can now find grease traps with heating elements to prevent congealing, sensors that alert when it’s time to pump, and even bacteria treatments to digest grease. “The technology’s come a long way,” notes Martinez of Envirogreen. “Some of these new grease interceptors practically run themselves – but you still gotta clean ’em! At least now you get a reminder beep on your phone.”On the service side, New York City is home to dozens of licensed grease hauling and cleaning companies, from mom-and-pop outfits to national waste management firms. Many are based in the outer boroughs, where space allows for truck yards and processing tanks. Queens in particular has a cluster of grease recyclers and rendering facilities that handle the city’s collected oil. All of these operators must adhere to city and state regulations: they track the volume of grease collected, where it’s taken, and ensure it doesn’t end up dumped illegally. The DEP and BIC maintain manifest systems to follow the grease’s trail – part of the “trap to tank” accountability that has emerged in recent decades. It’s a far cry from the old days when used frying oil might simply be dumped out back or into a catch basin. Today, a restaurant in Astoria or Williamsburg can schedule a free pickup for its fryer oil and trust that within days it will be on its way to a biodiesel plant rather than lurking in the sewer.The narrative around grease in New York City is slowly changing from one of problem to potential. Restaurants in Brooklyn and Queens are increasingly proactive – installing better equipment, training staff not to pour oil down drains, and partnering with grease hauling services that prioritize recycling. The city’s enforcement efforts, combined with education campaigns, are paying off by boosting compliance. And as more used cooking oil is converted into renewable fuel, NYC’s chefs can take pride that even their waste is helping power local buses and trucks.Challenges remain, of course. New York’s vast sewer network is aging, and “FOG flushing” habits die hard. Every holiday season brings a surge of home cooks dumping turkey grease, threatening new fatbergs. But the response is strengthening year by year. The grease trap legislation of 1998 gave the city a framework to hold businesses accountable, and ongoing tweaks (like secure cover requirements and tracking systems) continue to fill gaps. Meanwhile, the private sector has shown up with innovation – from the engineered interceptors made by companies like Schier and Highland to the efficient collection fleets run by Green Oil, Envirogreen and their peers.Above all, a lightly persuasive message is taking root among the food industry: proper grease disposal isn’t just red tape, it’s smart business and good citizenship. As Tony Napoli at Envirogreen puts it, “We’re all New Yorkers – none of us want to see grease floods on our streets or have the sewers back up into our restaurants. This city’s built on great food, but we gotta deal with the grease. Luckily, we got a whole system in place now to do it right.” With Queens and Brooklyn restaurants leading by example (and maybe nudged by a few fines here and there), New York City is gradually turning its grease problem into an opportunity – converting waste into energy, and keeping the urban ecosystem running cleaner for everyone.

