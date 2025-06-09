In recent years, a growing body of research in finance and economics has explored how nonpecuniary preferences—moral, ethical, or social concerns that are not directly tied to financial returns—shape the decisions of investors, consumers, and managers. Much of this work has focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations and has reinvigorated the broader debate over the objective function of the firm.

In our new paper, Corporate Actions as Moral Issues, we contribute to this discussion by asking: which corporate actions do people care most about from a moral perspective, and why? Using a representative sample of more than 2,000 Americans, we examine how respondents evaluate a broad set of corporate actions, ranging from CEO pay to fossil fuel usage, while holding constant the financial value created by these decisions.

Our findings provide robust evidence that many corporate actions are viewed through a moral lens, and that these moral views are strongly shaped by individual differences in moral universalism—the tendency to extend concern equally to others, regardless of social or geographic distance.

The Setup: Measuring Nonpecuniary Preferences over Corporate Actions

To isolate moral considerations from financial ones, we designed a survey in which respondents evaluated ten corporate actions under the explicit assumption that all are legal, all have equal financial value for shareholders, and all outcomes are certain. The actions include long-standing decisions central to corporate finance—such as layoffs, capital structure choices, and CEO pay—as well as topics prominent in current ESG debates, such as fossil fuel use and leadership diversity.

Participants were asked to rank these actions in terms of how “right” or “wrong” they perceived them to be. We also asked whether the hypothetical firm should proceed with each action under varying levels of financial gain or cost, allowing us to measure the strength of moral concerns relative to financial value.

Key Finding #1: Layoffs and CEO Pay Are Seen as Most Objectionable

Among our broad cross-section of respondents, we find the strongest and most consistent opposition to layoffs and CEO pay increases. More than 85% of participants believe the firm should not lay off employees—even when doing so generates large, certain financial gains. Similar views apply to increases in CEO compensation.

These concerns outrank moral objections to environmental practices or diversity policies—issues that have often dominated ESG discussions and motivated the inclusion of nonpecuniary utility in financial models. This is not to say that environmental and social issues are unimportant—far from it. But our findings suggest that the moral salience of many traditional corporate finance decisions may be underappreciated in current academic and policy conversations.

Key Finding #2: People Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

To test whether these preferences are merely hypothetical, we implemented a real-stakes donation task. Participants could donate up to $50 to one of several charities with the corporate actions in the survey—for example, a nature conservation organization for those concerned about fossil fuel use, or a nonprofit focused on empowering women and minorities for those concerned about leadership diversity.

We find that participants who expressed strong moral opposition to a given corporate action were significantly more likely to donate real money to a related cause. This result suggests that the preferences reported in the survey are not just socially desirable responses, but reflect genuine values.

Key Finding #3: Moral Universalism Helps Explain Why People Care

What drives people’s moral judgments about corporate actions? Our central hypothesis is that these judgments are guided by moral intuitions—automatic, often emotional responses about right and wrong—which are shaped by how individuals perceive the consequences of corporate actions for stakeholders other than shareholders.

To test this, we draw on the concept of moral universalism, a framework from moral psychology and behavioral economics that captures how widely people extend moral concern. Some people are moral particularists: their sense of responsibility is concentrated on those who are socially or geographically close. Others are moral universalists: they express concern for others more equally, regardless of proximity.

Using the layoff scenario as a laboratory, we find strong evidence for this framework. Respondents are significantly less opposed to layoffs when the affected workers are described as distant—either socially or geographically. However, this “distance effect” is much weaker among respondents who score high on moral universalism. Universalists tend to oppose layoffs regardless of who is affected; particularists show greater concern when the affected individuals are perceived as part of their in-group.

We then generalize these insights across the ten corporate actions in our study. Individuals with higher moral universalism consistently express stronger moral concerns—not just about layoffs, but across the board. In fact, moral universalism emerges as the strongest single predictor of nonpecuniary preferences, outperforming demographics such as gender, political affiliation, and education. Once we control for moral universalism, the explanatory power of partisanship all but disappears, suggesting that ideological divides in views about corporate actions may be rooted in deeper moral intuitions.

Finally, we show that moral universalism also helps explain variation across corporate actions. For actions where stakeholders are perceived as more distant—such as tax avoidance or fossil fuel usage—respondents with low moral universalism are less likely to object.

Implications for Corporate Finance and Beyond

Our findings contribute to the long-standing debate about shareholder value maximization. They suggest that models of financial decision-making that incorporate only pecuniary utility may miss important drivers of stakeholder behavior, including investor behavior. This holds true not only for ESG-related decisions, but for a much wider set of corporate choices traditionally studied in finance.

For corporate managers, the implication is clear: decisions that appear financially optimal in a narrow sense may carry hidden costs if they violate widely held moral intuitions. In a follow-up survey, we asked respondents whether their confidence in corporate America would increase if companies committed to avoiding certain corporate actions. The answer was a resounding yes, especially in the case of layoffs and CEO pay increases.

These results suggest that aligning corporate behavior with stakeholder values can help build trust in firms and markets.

Concluding Thoughts

In sum, our research shows that many corporate actions are viewed not only through an economic lens, but through a moral one as well. While much recent literature has emphasized environmental concerns, our findings highlight that moral considerations extend across a broad range of corporate decisions. And individual differences in moral universalism offer a powerful explanation for why people care and why they disagree.

We hope our work encourages further exploration of the moral dimensions of corporate decision-making—not only to improve academic models, but also to better reflect how people actually think about firms and their role in society.

Read the full paper here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5063396