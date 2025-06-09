TBI Agents Investigating Cookeville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting involving the Cookeville Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 10:38 on Sunday night on the 2000 block of N. Willow Avenue, where officers responded to serve a domestic assault warrant on Dawson McCracken (DOB 7/15/2002). When officers arrived, McCracken was armed with a handgun. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him, but for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, McCracken pulled his gun, and officers fired several rounds striking McCracken. Officers rendered aid and McCracken was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

