Play Is Disappearing from Children’s Lives, Affecting their Learning and Well-Being

On June 11, International Day of Play, Right To Play and organizations around the world are calling for more investment in play in a world that’s getting harder for children

This year, we’ve seen the number of children who live in areas affected by conflict has doubled. Opportunities for play are being squeezed out of childhood. More than 224 million children face barriers to play and education because of poverty and climate-related crises. Research shows that 160 million children around the world are working instead of playing or learning, and children today are 62% less likely to play than baby boomer grandparents. Losing these opportunities has serious effects on children’s learning, development, and well-being.

International Day of Play (IDOP) is a moment to celebrate the incredible power of play in children’s lives and call for more investments to ensure that children can learn, develop, and heal through play. First established by the United Nations in 2024, IDOP raises awareness that play is not just a pastime – it’s a transformational force in children’s lives.

A new policy brief from Right To Play, a global NGO with programs in 14 countries, released days before IDOP, shows that an investment in play-based learning is an effective, low-cost, and responsive way to boost children’s literacy, numeracy, and foundational learning skills. In Tanzania, the number of Grade 4 students who could read to comprehension rose to 98% in Right To Play- partner schools where play-based learning approaches were used, compared to 53% in non-supported schools.

“Play is powerful. Through play, children explore and understand the world, learn how to collaborate and empathize with others, build the confidence to claim their rights, and develop a lifelong love of learning,” says Susan McIsaac, President & CEO of Right To Play International. “For more than 25 years, Right To Play has harnessed the power of play to protect, educate, and empower millions of children each year to rise above adversity. We are proud to be one of the founding members of the International Day of Play, working with partners to give global legitimacy to what children have always known: that every child should have the right to play.”



How Canadians Can Get Involved in the International Day of Play

Kids and adults can take a play break in their homes, classrooms, or communities using the games in the Everyday Play resource

Donate to the Play Changes Everything campaign to help children learn and develop through play.

Join the Social Media Challenge: Share a childhood memory of play and tag three friends to do the same with #PlayChangesEverything.

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. For more than 25 years, we have reached millions of children each year in some of the most difficult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and learn, overcome prejudice, heal from trauma, and develop the skills they need to thrive. We do this by harnessing play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life. For more information, visit www.righttoplay.com

About the International Day of Play

International Day of Play is a time to celebrate the power of play. It’s a time to raise awareness about how central play is to every child’s development and well-being. And it’s a time when we can come together to make sure that every child is able to fulfil their right to play. To learn more: https://righttoplay.com/en/landing/celebrating-the-international-day-of-play/

