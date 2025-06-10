Holiday Magic Starts Early: Ballet West's Nutcracker VIP Tickets, Children's Gala Experience On Sale June 16

VIP ticket sales for Ballet West’s The Nutcracker go on sale to the public beginning June 16 and are expected to sell out quickly. Elevate your Ballet West experience with Nutcracker Magic VIP tickets, which include the event and tickets to The Nutcracker matinee performance following Nutcracker Magic. This beloved children’s event includes festive crafts, treats, live entertainment, Ballet West: A Legacy of Excellence – Since 1963, Ballet West has captivated audiences with classical masterpieces, historic works, and bold new creations. Under Artistic Director Adam Sklute since 2007, the company continues to set the standard for innov

At Ballet West, we’re constantly striving to create experiences that deepen our connection to the community and make the magic of The Nutcracker feel even more personal.” — Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballet West is thrilled to announce the launch of VIP ticket sales for its beloved holiday production of The Nutcracker , along with the return of its enchanting children’s gala experience, Nutcracker Magic . Tickets for both go on sale to the public beginning June 16 and are expected to sell out quickly.Nutcracker fans can elevate their experience with Nutcracker VIP tickets, which include premium seating and an exclusive collector’s VIP gift bag filled with Nutcracker-themed merchandise valued at over $100. This year’s bag includes a highly detailed 6-inch replica of the Mouse King, with the remaining contents to be revealed on July 22.Last year’s VIP bags sold out in record time, featuring popular keepsakes, such as a Nutcracker replica, a branded water bottle, a commemorative poster, and more. This year promises to top expectations with new surprises inspired by Ballet West’s onstage characters.For parents looking to immerse their children in the wonder of the season, Nutcracker Magic returns on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., just before the matinee performance. This beloved children’s event includes festive crafts, treats, live entertainment, and surprise character visits, creating cherished memories before the curtain rises. Elevate the experience with Nutcracker Magic VIP tickets, which include the event and tickets to The Nutcracker matinee performance following Nutcracker Magic.“At Ballet West, we’re constantly striving to create experiences that deepen our connection to the community and make the magic of The Nutcracker feel even more personal,” said Adam Sklute, Artistic Director at Ballet West. “Whether through exclusive merchandise, immersive family events, or simply the joy of live performance, we’re proud to carry on this tradition that has touched generations.”Key Dates:June 16: Public sale begins for VIP Tickets and Nutcracker Magic eventJuly 22: Reveal of full VIP Gift Bag contentsDecember 13: Nutcracker Magic children’s eventBecome a Nutcracker Member for just $125 and enjoy early access starting June 9, plus priority access to Nutcracker tickets, merchandise, and exclusive events. Membership details at balletwest.org.# # #About Ballet West:Ballet West, led since 2007 by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has been celebrated for innovation and excellence since 1963. Based in Salt Lake City, it presents classical masterpieces, historic works like America's longest-running Nutcracker, and groundbreaking creations with unparalleled artistic standards.MEDIA CONTACT:

