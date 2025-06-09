BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Barbara Louridas, Sales Associate/Realtor, Southampton/PA

Scott Adlhoch, Owner/Broker, Grosse Pointe Farms/MI

Denny Maunder, Realtor, Fort Worth/TX

Hunter Reynolds, Property Manager, Reynoldsburg/OH

Grace Lemle, Team Lead/ Realtor, Southlake/TX

Lisa McMahan Mosley , Owner/Broker, Savage/MN

Lakisha Cox, Realtor/ Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta/GA

Aaron Bargery, Realtor, Jackson/TN

Susan Beecher, Growth Coach/ Realtor, Jacksonville/FL

Rochelle Donastorg, Founder/ Principle Broker, Richmond/VA

Scheryka Howze, Realtor, San Antonio/TX

Kerry Rancour, Realtor, Davison/MI

Cara Demlow, Realtor, North Pole/AK

Anne Hay, Personal Property Appraiser, Tampa/FL

Tuesday Frias, Realtor, Honolulu/HI

David Steinberg, Executive Director of Commercial Real Estate/ Senior Real Estate Advisor, Boise/ID

Jetzaly Gomez, Realtor, Murfreesboro/TN

Rachael Culpepper, Realtor, Minden/LA

Tracy King, Broker/Owner, Katy/TX

Maite Munoz, Realtor Associate, Miami/FL

Deanne Wagner, Realtor, Frisco/TX

Moshe Sheffi, Real Estate Broker, Orlando/FL

Deonne Taylor, Realtor, Chattanooga/TN

Fern Langella, Realtor, Hanover/MA

Sandy Krusoff-Pace, Realtor, Kalispell/MT

Diana Curtis, Realtor, Montclair/NJ

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

