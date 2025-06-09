Netcapital Portfolio Company Acquires Mixie

BOSTON, MA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that Netcapital portfolio company Zelgor has completed the acquisition of Mixie, a blockchain-native platform building infrastructure and tools for Web3 gaming, creator media, and decentralized community engagement.

Mixie brings a robust ecosystem that includes an AI-powered no-code game engine, a Web3-native media network with over 100 million monthly impressions, and an accelerator model designed to support early-stage crypto projects. The platform operates at the intersection of creator economies and blockchain finance, providing tools that unify creation, distribution, and monetization.

“We have always strived to utilize cutting edge technology to develop transformative game experiences and enable others to do the same,” said John Fanning Jr., CEO of Zelgor. “Mixie’s technology stack and media reach align perfectly with our goals and provide immediate capabilities to scale within both Web2 and Web3 landscapes.”

To learn more about Mixie, visit Mixie.AI

To explore Zelgor’s universe, visit https://zelgor.com

About Zelgor Inc.

Zelgor is an interactive entertainment company creating a virtual universe around its unique media franchise, called the Noobs, an army of outlandish aliens exploring the universe. Zelgor investors include famous venture capitalist Tim Draper, co-creator of Guitar Hero, Kai Huang, and the founders of Napster. The Zelgor team holds real-world experience working on successful games like The Sims, Bioshock Infinite, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and many more.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc . is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 ir@netcapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

