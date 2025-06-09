FG Communities Completes 50th Acquisition in Candler, NC

Acquisition adds to footprint in fast growing Asheville region

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Candler, NC. The community contains 82 homesites on approximately 12 acres.

Candler is located just west of Asheville, NC. Downtown Asheville, with its art museums, shopping, and vibrant music scene, is only 10 miles from the community. The Blue Ridge Parkway, famous for hiking trails and sightseeing, can be reached in under a half hour.

Asheville and its surrounding region have seen an influx of new residents over the past several years. Growth has led to an increase in real estate prices. The Candler manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We believe the growth that the Asheville region has experienced over the last several years will continue well into the future. This new acquisition, our second in Candler, NC, is well positioned to take advantage of this growth. In addition, we expect to see further operational efficiencies as our footprint grows in the region.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 50 properties with over 2,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

