Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver Announces Dave Query of Big Red F as Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver today announces that Dave Query, founder and operator of Big Red F Restaurant Group, will headline the event with a dynamic keynote fireside chat on Monday, October 27 from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM. The keynote is included with all registration passes.

In a Fireside Chat titled “Own It: Successful Strategies to Lead, Adapt, and Thrive in Hospitality,” Query will share his decades of real-world experience navigating the evolving food and beverage landscape. From building a strong internal culture to developing resilient teams, attendees will gain practical tools to address the industry’s most urgent challenges—including rising costs, staffing shifts, and changing consumer behaviors.

“Denver has long been a proving ground for forward-thinking hospitality,” said Query. “It’s where we’ve learned to think fast, lead boldly, and build concepts that last. I’m excited to share what’s worked, what hasn’t, and what’s next.”

Big Red F was founded in 1994 and features 13 locations across six unique brands, including Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Centro Mexican Kitchen, West End Tavern, The Post Chicken & Beer, Big Red F Catering+Provisions and Velvet Elk Lounge.

With a reputation for authenticity and straight talk, Query will empower attendees—whether they operate a growing multi-unit brand or a single independent concept—to take control of their businesses and lead with purpose.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Denver—produced by Questex—takes place October 26–28, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center. To learn more or register visit denver.barandrestaurantexpo.com.

About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper- competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea Expo, World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as Bar & Restaurant Expo, Bar & Restaurant News, and Vibe Conference.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

