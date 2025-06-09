Governor Josh Shapiro Announces Amazon Plans to Invest $20 Billion in Pennsylvania for AI Infrastructure in Largest Capital Investment in Commonwealth History

Amazon investment in Pennsylvania will bring 1,250 jobs and expand education and training programs

Berwick, PA – Governor Josh Shapiro today announced that Amazon is planning to invest at least $20 billion to establish multiple high-tech cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation campuses across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This investment will create at least 1,250 high-paying, high-tech jobs. Salem Township and Falls Township are the first communities identified as sites for these future campuses. Multiple additional Pennsylvania communities are under consideration.

“Pennsylvania is competing again – and I’m proud to announce that with Amazon’s commitment of at least $20 billion to build new state-of-the-art data center campuses across our Commonwealth, we have secured the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “This initial investment from Amazon will create thousands of good-paying, stable jobs as Pennsylvania workers build, maintain, and operate the first two data center campuses in Luzerne County and Bucks County. Our team worked closely with local leaders and Amazon to land this deal, and we continue to be actively engaged on securing additional sites in Pennsylvania – helping them secure local support, developing the infrastructure needed to support more data centers, and ensuring our permitting processes move quickly and efficiently. With this historic announcement, we’re creating opportunity for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania.”

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes. With this investment, the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $25.2 billion in private sector investment, creating nearly 11,000 new jobs since taking office.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud, enabling a new era of generative AI through strategic investments in advanced infrastructure, machine learning services, and agentic AI applications. Today’s announcement in Pennsylvania, alongside previous commitments made across the U.S. in recent months, further strengthens investments in generative AI and high-tech cloud infrastructure. These efforts reflect Amazon’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. leadership in AI and helping customers across all industries harness AI-driven solutions to transform operations and accelerate innovation. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies, rely on AWS to advance their AI journey, lower costs, increase agility, and drive innovation. These strategic investments in advanced computing infrastructure and specialized AI hardware are building the technology backbone for the next generation of generative and agentic AI, and helping to secure America’s position at the forefront of global innovation.

“Amazon’s multi-billion-dollar investment in Pennsylvania reinforces our dedication to advancing AI innovation while creating lasting economic opportunities in the state,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer. “By expanding our cloud computing infrastructure, we’re investing in Pennsylvania’s future through new jobs, workforce development programs, and community initiatives. We look forward to helping drive the next generation of technology innovation, while delivering meaningful benefits for Pennsylvania residents.”

“Pennsylvania is proud to have worked alongside our local partners in Salem Township, Luzerne County and Falls Township, Bucks County, to win today’s unprecedented $20 billion investment from Amazon. The company’s data center campuses will drive enormous positive tax impacts for our Commonwealth, counties, and municipalities, and will create at least 1,250 high-paying, high-tech jobs as well as thousands of construction jobs,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Every state wants to win projects like this one. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s leadership and his get-stuff-done attitude, Pennsylvania is winning them. Our Commonwealth is built on innovation and this project sends a clear, strong signal to the world that Pennsylvania Gets It Done.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $26 billion in Pennsylvania, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and these latest facilities join a growing Amazon operations footprint across the Commonwealth that now includes 23 fulfillment and sortation centers and 20 last-mile delivery stations.

