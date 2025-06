BioSig & Streamex Appoint Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors

Los Angeles, CA & Vancouver, BC, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig”), which acquired Streamex Exchange Corporation as its wholly owned subsidiary (“Streamex”) in May 2025, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier, co-founders of Parcl, as Strategic Advisors. Together, they bring deep expertise at the intersection of decentralized finance, synthetic asset creation, and real-world asset tokenization.

Parcl is a leading blockchain-native platform that enables users to gain exposure to real estate markets through synthetic, perpetual trading. Built on Solana, the platform offers users the ability to speculate on real estate price movements across major cities without owning physical properties. Under Trevor and Kellan’s leadership, Parcl has become one of the most advanced protocols focused on bridging real estate and decentralized finance.

Trevor Bacon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Parcl. Before launching the company, he spent over a decade in finance, including roles at Barclays and serving as a portfolio manager at several hedge funds where he led investments in technology, payments, and internet companies.

Kellan Grenier, Co-Founder and COO of Parcl, brings extensive experience as a long/short equity analyst in the TMT sector and has been deeply involved in blockchain technology for over five years. His focus at Parcl spans strategic partnerships, tokenomics, and platform expansion.

“Trevor and Kellan are true innovators in the space,” said Henry McPhie, CEO of BioSig and Co-Founder of Streamex. “Their experience building one of the most forward-thinking decentralized trading platforms makes them an ideal fit for BioSig and Streamex’s mission. Their insights will be instrumental as we scale our infrastructure for tokenizing and trading real-world assets, particularly in illiquid and fragmented markets.”

Trevor Bacon commented, “We’re excited to advise BioSig and Streamex as it pioneers a new model for commodity markets. The tokenization of real-world assets will transform how institutions and individuals access and invest in the physical world.”

Kellan Grenier added, “BioSig and Streamex’s approach aligns strongly with our belief in programmable financial assets and blockchain-based access to previously inaccessible asset classes. We’re thrilled to support their vision.”

BioSig & Streamex’s Advisory Board

Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier join a distinguished group of strategic advisors at BioSig and Streamex, each bringing world-class experience to the company’s mission of transforming global commodity markets through tokenization. The advisory team now includes:

Frank Giustra – Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals ($37B) Founder of GoldCorp (Acquired by Newmont for $57B) Founder of LionsGate Films ($2B)

– Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities Sean Roosen – Strategic Advisor on Mining and Asset Strategy Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Osisko Development Corp. Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Mining (Acquired by Gold Fields for $2.2B) Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties ($6.9B)

– Strategic Advisor on Mining and Asset Strategy Mathew August – Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners Active venture capitalist in Defense Tech, FinTech, and Aerospace

– Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets Trevor Bacon – Strategic Advisor on DeFi Infrastructure CEO and Co-Founder of Parcl Former Portfolio Manager and Barclays VP

– Strategic Advisor on DeFi Infrastructure Kellan Grenier – Strategic Advisor on Tokenized Asset Strategy and Web3 Integration COO and Co-Founder of Parcl Former Investment Analyst and blockchain strategist

– Strategic Advisor on Tokenized Asset Strategy and Web3 Integration

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to redefining cardiac care through advanced signal processing and digital solutions. Its flagship PURE EP™ Platform combines proprietary hardware and software to capture ultra‑high–fidelity intracardiac signals, empowering electrophysiologists with unprecedented clarity during arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment. Designed to elevate standards in electrophysiology, the system is FDA 510(k) cleared and delivers real-time, noise-free electrogram visualization—enhancing safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Partnering closely with leading institutions like Mayo Clinic and distinguished engineering firms, BioSig is advancing next-generation healthcare tools that strive to save time, reduce costs, and improve lives.

About Streamex

Streamex is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company focused in the commodities space. With the goal to bring commodity markets on chain, Streamex has developed primary issuance and exchange infrastructure that will revolutionize commodity finance. Streamex is led by a group of highly successful and seasoned executives from financial, commodities and blockchain industries.

Streamex believes the future of finance lies in tokenization, innovative investment strategies, and decentralized markets. By merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain transparency, Streamex has created infrastructure and solutions that enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency. Streamex’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.

Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP™ Platform, that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.

Forward Looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will be able to realize the benefits of the acquisition of Streamex, whether shareholder approval of the acquisition will be obtained and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing criteria in connection with the acquisition and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Todd Adler BioSig Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations 12424 Wilshire Blvd Ste 745 Los Angeles, CA 90025 tadler@biosigtech.com 203–409–5444, x104 Henry McPhie CEO of BioSig, Co-Founder of Streamex contact@streamex.com https://www.streamex.com/ https://x.com/streamex

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.