Binaryx Platform Announces Global Expansion as Real Estate Tokenization Accelerates Toward $16 Trillion Market

Binaryx, a fractional real estate investing platform, is announcing its move to commercial scale following a successful pilot phase. With $4.4 million in processed investments, with a second-by-second payment of dividends to investors, and 25 tokenized properties launched, Binaryx is contributing to the broader shift toward real estate tokenization — a market projected to unlock $16 trillion in value by 2030.













According to a recent statement by Boston Consulting Group, asset tokenization could unlock a $16 trillion market by 2030, with real estate expected to comprise a substantial share of that value. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has publicly endorsed tokenization as “the next generation for markets,” while Citi calls it “the future of assets” in its 2023 Money, Tokens and Games report.

But why real estate? And why now?

Real Estate: The Ideal On-Ramp to the Token Economy

While tokenization has been applied to everything from art and carbon credits to equities and treasuries, real estate stands out as uniquely suited for this transition. Why? Because it checks every box for blockchain-enhanced ownership:

High intrinsic value

Low liquidity

Significant barriers to entry for retail investors

Global demand and local regulation

Recurring cash flows (rents) and long-term capital appreciation

Tokenization offers a solution to many of real estate’s pain points — reducing the capital required to participate, opening up cross-border investment flows, and enabling secondary market liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

According to JPMorgan’s 2025 statement on Blockchain’s role in commercial real estate, “Many people avoid real estate because of the upfront capital required. Tokenization, or fractionalizing assets, could open real estate to a broader audience.”

Breaking Down the Barriers

Traditional real estate investment has long been seen as the domain of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutions. It’s capital-intensive, illiquid, and fragmented by jurisdiction. Enter tokenization — the process of converting ownership of physical assets into digital tokens on the blockchain, which promises to make fractional ownership, cross-border investing, and instant liquidity not only possible but increasingly mainstream.

“Tokenization has the potential to revolutionize traditional asset management by offering greater efficiency, transparency, and access,” says Roger Bayston, Executive Vice President at Franklin Templeton. “It’s not just about digitizing securities. It’s about creating an entirely new financial infrastructure.”

For real estate specifically, the transformation is overdue. Despite being one of the largest asset classes globally, valued at over $379.7 trillion, according to Savills, real estate remains among the least liquid. Assets can take months or even years to sell, and transaction costs are notoriously high. Tokenization reduces friction by enabling near-instant transfers on digital asset platforms, cutting out intermediaries and reducing settlement times from weeks to minutes.

From Concept to Market: Binaryx Bridges the Gap

Still, the real-world application of tokenized real estate has remained limited — until now. While many platforms have lingered in the experimental phase, Binaryx , a fractional real estate marketplace, is transitioning from pilot phase to broader market implementation.

Founded by a team from Ukraine, the platform aims to simplify access to international real estate by lowering entry thresholds. Through asset-backed tokens, the platform offers exposure to real estate that generates passive income from rent or profit from appreciation, all without the traditional burdens of ownership.

“Our goal was to break down the invisible wall between everyday investors and institutional-grade real estate,” says Oleg Kurchenko, founder and CEO of the Binaryx Platform. “By tokenizing real properties across markets like Bali, Turkey, Montenegro, and beyond, we’re opening the door to income-generating assets that were previously out of reach for millions.”

Binaryx Platform’s tokenized assets are backed by a legally sound structure: each property is owned by a separate DAO LLC registered in Wyoming, USA, providing full transparency and investor protection under U.S. law. This structure enables direct, traceable ownership for token holders, not just exposure to a fund.

On the Binaryx platform, you're not buying into a pooled vehicle like a REIT. Instead, you become a direct co-owner of a specific property through a DAO LLC, with your ownership rights securely recorded on-chain and legally recognized in the U.S.

Ownership is tied to a specific asset, not a general fund

You choose the properties you want in your portfolio

The platform includes a secondary market feature that allows token holders to manage their positions with added flexibility.

All property details — documents, legal status, rent performance — are verifiable in real-time

This structure enables a higher degree of transparency and control compared to traditional pooled real estate models such as REITs or crowdfunding platforms.

A Growing Global Investor Base with Real Returns

Binaryx Platform has seen continued user growth and activity since its launch. As of mid-2025, over 2,000 investors have already joined the platform, building diversified portfolios from properties across Bali, Montenegro, Turkey, and other fast-growing markets.

25 tokenized properties available to invest

available to invest $233,035 in dividends paid out to investors

paid out to investors $4.2 million+ in total investments processed via the platform

Behind these numbers are real people seeing tangible results. Tomas, an investor from Germany, invested $10,000 in a property in Bali and began receiving monthly income almost immediately. After 11 months, his investment grew by +18.97% in capitalization, earning him $994.

Another user, Kat — an IT professional from France — began with $8,200 and earned a return of +17.04% in just one year. “What impressed me most is the transparency and control,” she says. “I choose the property, I track the returns, and I can sell anytime on the secondary market.”

These individual experiences reflect a broader trend: an increasing number of people are turning to tokenized real estate as a practical way to grow their wealth. Binaryx continues to attract a global investor base that values transparency, legal clarity, and control.

“We’re building a borderless real estate market where trust is earned through transparency,” says CEO Oleg Kurchenko. “That’s why our retention and reinvestment rates are so strong. People invest — and then they come back.”

With tangible assets, a legal framework, and recorded transactions, the platform reflects a new approach to digital property ownership.

Not Without Risks — But No Longer a Thought Experiment

Of course, tokenized real estate isn’t without its challenges. Legal enforceability varies by jurisdiction. Custody standards are still evolving. Secondary markets are thin, for now. But these are not fatal flaws. They’re typical growing pains of any disruptive innovation.

As infrastructure, regulation, and investor understanding mature, tokenized real estate is expected to shift from niche curiosity to mainstream portfolio allocation. If the $16 trillion projection holds, tokenization won’t just be the future of real estate — it will reshape how we own, trade, and grow wealth from real-world assets.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, the Binaryx platform plans to further enhance the investor experience in the coming quarter. The roadmap includes:

Launching the official Binaryx mobile app for iOS and Android

for iOS and Android Expanding and diversifying the property portfolio with more global real estate options

with more global real estate options Optimizing rental income distribution and improving secondary market mechanics, especially during token resale

These developments aim to make real estate investing through Binaryx even more seamless, transparent, and rewarding for everyday investors.

About the Binaryx Platform

Binaryx is a real estate tokenization platform that operates under Wyoming’s 2021 law (W.S. SF0038), turning real estate properties into digital tokens. For each property, Binaryx creates a dedicated LLC in Wyoming that issues tokens on the blockchain. When you buy these tokens, you become a co-owner of the LLC that owns the property, with all ownership rights protected by state law.

