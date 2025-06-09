Patrick Lange Facilitates Sale of HVAC Business in Southern Connecticut

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group and one of the HVAC industry’s leading business brokers, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company serving Southern Connecticut.

The business, known for its strong residential client base and excellent reputation in the community, drew attention from multiple qualified buyers. With a track record of steady revenue, skilled employees, and a loyal customer base, it represented a highly attractive opportunity in a competitive market.

“This was a great deal for both sides,” said Lange. “The seller built a solid company over many years, and the buyer is gaining a business that’s positioned for continued growth. We were able to match the right buyer with the right opportunity, and that’s always the goal.”

With nearly 50 active listings nationwide, Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business sales. Lange and his team specialize in connecting motivated buyers with profitable, well-run companies, handling everything from valuation to closing with confidentiality and professionalism.

For HVAC owners considering an exit, Lange says now is an ideal time. “We’re seeing strong demand across the country,” he noted. “Buyers are looking for exactly what this Connecticut business offered—stability, profitability, and growth potential.”

