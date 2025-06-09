Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group Sells San Francisco-Based HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group and one of the nation’s leading HVAC business brokers, is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company based in San Francisco, California.

This long-standing business, known for its strong residential service base and loyal customer relationships, attracted significant buyer interest from across the region. With a highly trained staff, recurring maintenance contracts, and strong year-over-year revenue, the company represented an exceptional opportunity for new ownership in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is a unique and challenging market, but this business stood out,” said Lange. “The seller built something special—great people, efficient systems, and a reputation that’s second to none. We were honored to help make this transition happen.”

With nearly 50 HVAC listings currently active, Business Modification Group continues to be the go-to brokerage for HVAC business owners looking to sell. The firm’s laser focus on the heating and air sector allows for unmatched industry insight and targeted buyer connections.

Lange adds, “This transaction reflects what we’re seeing across the country—strong demand for HVAC companies with recurring revenue and professional operations. Owners thinking about selling should know this is still a very active market.”



