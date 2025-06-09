Patrick and Josh Lange of Business Modification Group Sell Established HVAC Company in Broward County

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Josh Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group, the nation’s leading brokerage specializing in heating and air businesses, is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established HVAC company based in Broward County, Florida. The deal was facilitated by the father-and-son team of Patrick and Josh Lange, marking another milestone for the growing firm.

The Broward County company, known for its reliable residential service, loyal customer base, and strong recurring revenue, attracted interest from multiple qualified buyers. With a seasoned team and solid reputation in the community, it represented a turnkey opportunity for the new owner.

“This was a great collaboration,” said Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group. “Josh and I were able to leverage our combined experience and energy to bring the right buyer to the table and make the deal happen smoothly.”

Josh Lange added, “It was exciting to work on a transaction in such a high-demand market like South Florida. The seller built a business worth being proud of, and we’re glad we could help them move on to the next chapter.”

Business Modification Group continues to lead the HVAC business brokerage space with a national footprint and a portfolio of nearly 50 active listings. The firm is recognized for its specialization in the HVAC industry, in-depth market insights, and commitment to client success.

