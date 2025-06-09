NetExperience Introduces New Zero Touch Provisioning Application for WiFi Installers

Ottawa, Canada, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time-saving application is designed specifically for field technicians deploying multiple WiFi access points and switches within a single location, MDU, hotel, or campus

June 9, 2025. Ottawa, Canada – NetExperience, creator of the first end to end WLAN software and service compatible with OpenWiFi, today announced the availability of NetExInstall, a new application available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, that enables technicians to deploy OpenWiFi WiFi access points with zero touch provisioning. With NetExinstall, the technician simply scans the QR code of the WiFi access point (AP) or switch, selects a location where it will be deployed, and plugs the access point or switch into the Ethernet cable. NetExperience’s cloud management and controller platform automatically connects the AP or switch to the correct account to download the previously configured AP profile.

In addition to automating the basic installation process, the application can also be used by the technician to run connectivity and speed tests, take photos and GPS coordinates of the exact location of the devices, and leave notes for future technicians about any unusual issues. Team leaders can also use the statistics produced to manage productivity and quality control of their teams.

“We have been approached by several of our customers, including our parent company, Pavlov Media, to create this mobile application,” said Marcel Chenier, CTO of NetExperience. “There is a real need to both simplify the installation process and reduce human error wherever possible, especially when deploying hundreds or thousands of access points or more.”

“Pavlov Media has deployed tens of thousands of OpenWiFi APs, and we really appreciate this new application for our installation teams,” said John Danner, VP of Product Development. “In the past, it was sometimes difficult to locate exactly where an access point was installed, and it could be a lengthy process to locate it. In addition to removing the need to label an AP prior to installation, this new application will save significant time throughout the entire process and, we expect to see a noteworthy increase in efficiency.”

About NetExperience

NetExperience, a Pavlov Media company, is the leading Cloud Management and Controller Platform for Wi-Fi service providers deploying the Telecom Infra Project OpenWiFi and OpenLAN architecture. The Platform is compatible with all OpenWiFi Access Points and OpenLAN Switches available from many different hardware vendors. Service Providers benefit from a highly scalable platform with an extensive feature set and significantly lower costs than traditional brands. For more information, please see our website at www.netexperience.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

