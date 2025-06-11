From Downtown to Dune Road: Little Charli Heats Up the Hamptons summer season with 2nd location at Common Ground East

Little Charli East Hampton Logo Making pizza (Photo Credit: Little Charli) Mixing cocktails (Photo Credit: Little Charli) Creating classic pasta dishes (Photo Credit: Little Charli)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Charli, the downtown Bleeker Street New York restaurant known for its wood-fired flavors, is starting its second year in East Hampton just in time for the 2025 summer season. Bringing a touch of downtown energy to the East End, Little Charli is one the must-visit destinations for locals, weekenders and visitors alike.Co-Located with Common Ground East on Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton, Little Charli offers a chic yet inviting setting, and delicious pizza from its signature wood-fired oven at center stage. Whether for a relaxed cocktail at sunset or an intimate summer dinner, Little Charli’s setting captures the carefree spirit of a Hamptons summer.The restaurant’s wood-fired philosophy is at the heart of its East Hampton dinner menu. Summer favorites include the Charli Caesar salad, blistered artisanal pizzas topped with truffles, portobello mushroom, spicy soppressata; and a range of freshly made tasty pasta dishes. A curated wine list rounds out the offerings, with a focus on crisp whites, bright rosés and food-friendly reds. For something a little special, Little Charli will also be offering pizza making classes on Sunday afternoons this summer.Whether gathering for post-beach bites, celebrating under the stars or brunching into the weekend, Little Charli delivers a burst of flavor, style and wood-fired magic to East Hampton this season.About Little Charli East Hampton:Little Charli East Hampton offers Roman-style pizza, featuring fresh, authentic ingredients with a New York Twist, served out of a wood-burning oven.Current Opening Hours:Thursday – Sunday 5:00pm – 9:00pm44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, NY 11937For more information, please visit www.littlecharli.com IG: @littlecharlieasthampton

