Belmont Child Care Association Honors Jean Shafiroff at Annual Spring Fling Hat Luncheon

Lee Dubb, Joanne K. Adams, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Susan Lucci, Joan Macnaughton, Libby Imperio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, was honored at the Belmont Child Care Association, Inc. (BCCA)’s Spring Fling Hat Luncheon, held at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island. The annual event, which celebrates “Philanthropy in Bloom,” supports BCCA’s mission of providing early childhood education and care to families working in the thoroughbred racing community at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Racecourse.An advocate for children’s welfare, Jean Shafiroff was recognized for her philanthropic work and support of the Belmont Child Care Association. With over a decade of service to causes involving underserved communities, animal welfare, healthcare, and women’s rights. The 2025 Spring Fling luncheon raised the most in the history of the event.The afternoon affair, known for its elegant garden party ambiance and colorful hats, welcomed some 250 guests, including civic leaders, and philanthropists. Guests enjoyed a festive luncheon and floral-themed program celebrating the accomplishments of BCCA’s signature program, Anna House, an early childhood education center located directly on the grounds of Belmont Park.In her acceptance remarks, Jean Shafiroff said, “I was pleased to be honored by Belmont Child Care Association, Inc. at their Spring Fling Hat Luncheon. The work they do for child education and welfare for those who otherwise could not afford it, is very important. The luncheon raised more funds than in prior years which is wonderful. Thank you to all the supporters.”Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Lee Dubb, Joanne K. Adams, Jean Shafiroff, NYS Assembly Woman Rebecca Seawright, Susan Lucci, Joan Macnaughton, Libby Imperio, Congresswoman Laura Gillen, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Vicki Schneps.The 2025 Fashion sponsor was Sarah Flint and virtual hat partner Jane Taylor London. The auction was conducted by Letitia Frye and Spring Fling boutique vendors included Helen Georgio, Merrichase, Sotre, Accessories by Sarah, and G.McGee. Jean Shafiroff wore an outfit designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Hererra and a hat by Suzanne Hats NYC.About The Belmont Child Care Association, Inc. (BCCA):The BCCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality early childhood education and care for the children of backstretch workers at New York’s Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Saratoga Racecourse. Established in 1998, BCCA operates Anna House and Faith’s House—state-of-the-art facilities offering STEAM-based programs starting at 5:00am to accommodate the demanding schedules of racing industry families.www: www.belmontchildcare.org IG: @belmontchildcareassociation | F: BelmontChildCareAssociation | X/T: @BCCAAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy.For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: Jean-Shafiroff-Style-Philanthropy | X/T: @JeanShafiroff

