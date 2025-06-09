The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Digital Twin In Construction Market Set For 17.3% Growth, Reaching $93.53 Billion By 2029

Striking advances have been made in the digital twin in construction market. From $41.98 billion in 2024, the market size is expected to burgeon to $49.35 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. The rising tide of growth over the period is due to a sharp rise in the demand for efficient construction processes, the critical need for real-time data monitoring, and a marked focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. The market has also been boosted by the increasing demand for predictive maintenance solutions and an intensified focus on asset management and lifecycle optimization.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Digital Twin In Construction Market Size?

Features such as cloud-based platforms for managing data, improved construction safety, and risk management are considered significant growth contributors in the near future. The market size is expected to surge to $93.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. Forecasted trends include the emerging innovation in cloud-based digital twin platforms, the integration of augmented reality AR with digital twins for more advanced visualization, and enhanced automation and robotics for better construction site operations. Combining the power of blockchain technology for data security management and the progress in data interoperability between digital twin platforms are other potential growth factors.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Digital Twin In Construction Market?

The rapid adoption of the internet of things IoT and big data has a significant role in propelling the growth of the digital twin in the construction market forward. The growth of IoT, a network of connected devices that collect and share data, is spurred by the need for real-time decision-making, enabling businesses to use extensive data for agile and data-driven insights. IoT and big data are fundamental for using digital twins in construction; they provide real-time data from sensors to generate virtual models of physical assets. The integration enhances monitoring, prediction, and optimization, leading to improved efficiency and cost reduction.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Digital Twin In Construction Market Landscape?

The key industry players operating in the digital twin in construction market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Ansys Inc., PTC Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Granlund Oy, Matterport Inc., DBM Vircon, Cupix Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Invicara Inc., SiteAware Ltd., Twinzo s.r.o.

How Is the Global Digital Twin In Construction Market Segmented?

The digital twin in construction market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Hardware

2 By Type: Informative Twin, Autonomous Twin

3 By Application: Resource Management And Logistics, Safety Monitoring, Product Design And Optimization, Quality Management, Predictive Maintenance, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Architects And Engineers, Contractors And Builders, Facility Managers, Urban Planners, And Developers

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Design And Modeling Software, Simulation And Analytics Software, Asset Performance Management Software, Building Information Modeling BIM Software, Digital Twin Platforms, Visualization And Rendering Software

2 By Hardware: Sensors, Internet of Things IoT Devices, Drones, Scanners, Edge Devices, Networking And Connectivity Devices, Augmented Reality AR Or Virtual Reality VR Devices

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Digital Twin In Construction Market?

North America was the largest region in the digital twin in construction market in 2024. The areas covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

