Global Lactic Acid Market Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Demand in Bioplastics, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals

Delray Beach, FL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lactic acid market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand across multiple industries, including bioplastics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. According to recent market analysis, the lactic acid industry is projected to expand at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by sustainability trends, regulatory support for eco-friendly products, and advancements in fermentation technologies. The Market for Lactic Acid is projected to be valued at $2.8 billion and Polylactic Acid Market worth $2.9 billion in 2028

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Lactic acid, a naturally occurring organic acid, is widely used as a biodegradable alternative to petroleum-based chemicals. Its versatility has made it indispensable in several sectors:

1. Bioplastics & Polylactic Acid (PLA) – A Sustainable Revolution

One of the most significant applications of lactic acid is in the production of Polylactic Acid (PLA), a biodegradable polymer used in packaging, textiles, and disposable products. With increasing bans on single-use plastics, companies are shifting toward PLA-based bioplastics, which offer comparable durability while being compostable. Major brands in food packaging, agriculture (mulch films), and 3D printing are adopting PLA, accelerating market growth.

2. Food & Beverage Industry – Preservatives and Flavor Enhancers

Lactic acid serves as a natural preservative, pH regulator, and flavor enhancer in processed foods, dairy products, and beverages. The rising demand for clean-label and organic food products has further boosted its adoption. Additionally, lactic acid fermentation is crucial in producing yogurt, pickles, and sourdough bread, aligning with the growing preference for probiotic-rich foods.

3. Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Applications

In pharmaceuticals, lactic acid is used in drug formulations, surgical sutures, and tissue engineering due to its biocompatibility. The cosmetic industry leverages its exfoliating and moisturizing properties in skincare products like peels, serums, and anti-aging creams. The shift toward organic and chemical-free personal care products is propelling demand.

4. Agriculture & Animal Feed

Lactic acid-based additives improve silage quality and act as antimicrobial agents in animal feed, enhancing livestock health. The push for sustainable farming practices is driving its use in agriculture.

Regional Market Insights

North America and Europe lead the market due to strict environmental regulations and high adoption of bioplastics.

and lead the market due to strict environmental regulations and high adoption of bioplastics. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding food processing, pharmaceutical industries, and government initiatives promoting biodegradable materials.

Challenges & Opportunities

While the lactic acid market shows immense potential, high production costs and limited raw material availability pose challenges. However, advancements in fermentation technology and increasing investments in R&D are expected to lower costs and improve yield efficiency.

Future Outlook

The global lactic acid market is set to grow exponentially, with Polylactic Acid (PLA) emerging as a key revenue generator. Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and sustainable sourcing to meet rising demand. As industries continue prioritizing eco-friendly alternatives, lactic acid will remain a critical component in the transition toward a circular economy.

