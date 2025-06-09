Natrion awarded $250,000 in NSF Energy Storage Engine grants to advance safe and reliable lithium-ion batteries

Funding accelerates commercialization of next-generation battery safety and performance solutions

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natrion, a leader in advanced battery technology, has been awarded a $150,000 R&D grant and a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will accelerate the commercialization of Natrion’s LISIC solid-state electrolyte separator technology, a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery safety, reliability, and thermal stability for electric mobility, grid storage, and aerospace applications.

Natrion’s proprietary LISIC solid electrolyte separator technology mitigates risks associated with thermal runaway, addressing one of the most significant safety challenges in lithium-ion batteries. By replacing porous separators containing flammable liquid electrolytes with its advanced non-porous solid-state separator, Natrion enhances battery safety while maintaining high energy density and stability. This transformative solution also integrates seamlessly with existing manufacturing processes, enabling cost-effective scaling.

"The energy storage industry has long sought safer, high-performance alternatives to conventional lithium-ion technology," said Alex Kosyakov, CEO of Natrion. "This support from the NSF Energy Storage Engine is a game-changer for us, allowing us to accelerate the commercialization of our LISIC separator technology and bring it to real-world applications. By leveraging the world-class testing facilities at Rochester Institute of Technology, we are optimizing our platform for electric vehicles, aerospace, and beyond."

The R&D grant will focus on enhancing the LISIC platform’s performance, cost-effectiveness, and manufacturability, while the SuperBoost grant will support rapid prototyping, quality control, and production automation efforts. Natrion will collaborate with RIT’s Battery Development Center, using its state-of-the-art facilities to validate the technology for cylindrical batteries, widely used in electric mobility, electronics, and grid applications.

The SuperBoost program, a core initiative of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, is designed to accelerate commercialization timelines — reducing the traditional five-plus-year development cycle to under two years. The program provides direct funding, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure access, helping early-stage companies bridge the gap between technological innovation and market deployment.

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, director of the Translation Pillar at the Energy Storage Engine, highlighted the critical role of Natrion’s advancements in battery safety: "Battery safety is paramount as the world moves toward widespread electrification. Natrion’s LISIC technology directly addresses one of the industry’s greatest challenges — thermal runaway — while enhancing energy density and manufacturability. SuperBoost isn’t just about funding; it’s about ensuring that companies like Natrion have the right ecosystem support to scale and succeed."

The NSF Energy Storage Engine is at the forefront of creating a national energy storage ecosystem, leveraging its extensive network of testbeds, infrastructure, and research collaborations to help startups accelerate their path to market.

Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, emphasized the Engine’s role in strengthening the U.S. energy supply chain: "The Engine is committed to fostering technology translation and commercialization through strategic investments like SuperBoost. By leveraging upstate New York’s unparalleled network of testbeds, manufacturing capabilities, and industry partnerships, we are strengthening the energy storage supply chain and positioning the region as a leader in battery innovation. Natrion’s advancements exemplify our mission to accelerate solutions that will drive U.S. energy independence and economic growth."

Through the support of the NSF Energy Storage Engine, Natrion is well-positioned to accelerate its technology toward commercial deployment. By leveraging the Engine’s regional resources — including collaborations with RIT’s Battery Development Center and other key partners — the company is advancing its battery technology toward full-scale production. This

initiative aligns with the Engine’s broader mission to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital, fostering economic growth, national energy security, and technological leadership in next-generation energy storage.

About Natrion

Natrion develops advanced battery technologies to deliver safe, scalable, and high-performance energy storage solutions for EVs, aviation, grid storage, and beyond. With a focus on innovation, cost-efficiency, and seamless integration into existing manufacturing, Natrion is redefining the future of energy storage.

For more information, visit https://www.natrion.co

Contact:

Alex Kosyakov

CEO & Co-Founder akosyakov@natrion.co m

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital.

For more information on the Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine, visit https://upstatenyengine.org/ .

Contact:

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D.

Translation Pillar Director

NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

fernando@cornell.edu

