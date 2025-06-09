Pastor Dino Rizzo Highlights Substance Church’s Impact During Minneapolis Visit

Pastor Dino Rizzo visited Substance Church to highlight their outreach efforts and film the Serve Day 2025 message.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Rizzo, a nationally respected leader in community outreach and co-founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), recently visited Substance Church in Minneapolis to spotlight the church’s extraordinary service efforts and record a special message for Serve Day 2025.

While on-site, Pastor Dino Rizzo participated in multiple engagements, including preaching at the church’s First Wednesday service and filming an exclusive Serve Day video message. He also connected with Pastors Peter and Carolyn Haas, who lead Substance Church and serve on ARC’s leadership team.

The visit served as more than a speaking opportunity—it was a recognition of the profound impact Substance Church is making in the Minneapolis community. From January through April of this year alone, the church’s outreach has resulted in over 45,000 individual visits, with more than 1.7 million pounds of food distributed—equating to approximately 1.48 million meals.

Currently, Substance Church provides an average of 87,059 meals per week, serves 2,705 families, and distributes over 10,000 grocery bags weekly through its food programs. These efforts reflect a pace of one meal served every seven seconds.

“Substance Church isn’t just doing outreach—they’ve made it a lifestyle,” said Dino Rizzo. “Their consistent investment in the community is exactly the kind of impact we hope churches everywhere will be inspired by.”

Substance Church was intentionally chosen as the backdrop for the Serve Day 2025 video, a free resource being made available to over 2,800 churches around the world. The video is intended to motivate teams and volunteers as they prepare for Serve Day, a global initiative that mobilizes churches to meet practical needs in their neighborhoods.

“Recording the Serve Day message at Substance Church was about honoring a church that lives out its mission every week,” Rizzo added. “It’s one thing to talk about service—it’s another thing to do it with this level of commitment.”

Serve Day 2025 will be officially observed on July 12, though many churches will participate on alternate dates based on local schedules. The message from Pastor Dino Rizzo will help set the tone, offering churches an encouraging and unifying resource as they step into a season of outreach.

“This kind of work reminds us what the Church can be when we focus on people,” said Rizzo. “Substance Church sets an incredible example of what’s possible through compassion, consistency, and community.”

For more information about Serve Day or to access the free message, visit www.serveday.com.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.



