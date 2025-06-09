Executive MBA Program in Aviation Takes Off at CU Denver

The first-of-its-kind program, developed in partnership with Denver International Airport, draws on world-class faculty to deliver experiential courses tailored for the next generation of aviation executives.

DENVER, CO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) is excited to announce the launch of its Executive MBA program in Aviation, co-branded with Denver International Airport (DEN), one of aviation’s busiest global hubs. Kicking off in January 2026, the Executive MBA in Aviation will be the world’s first degree for leaders and aspiring executives that spans the entire aviation ecosystem.

The CU Denver Business School will deliver an 18-month hybrid cohort program to enable students to pursue their degree, without career interruption. The Executive MBA in Aviation delivers all the foundational knowledge of a traditional MBA, while immersing students in the interconnected elements that drive aviation: from stakeholder partnerships and strategic communications to regulatory compliance and revenue management.

"In business, you want to be early, smart, and lucky. To be a part of the very first aviation MBA of its kind in the world—just as we are witnessing a revolution in the aviation industry, much of which is taking place right here in Denver—is the best way to be the earliest, smartest, and therefore luckiest professionals in this exciting frontier moment," said Oscar Munoz, Chairman and CEO, United Airlines (retired), CNBC contributor, and member of the program’s advisory board.

Designed and taught by top aviation professionals and business school faculty from across the country, the program is targeted at experienced professionals working in airlines and airports, municipalities, supply chain partners, and trade unions.

In-person classes will be held at DEN, the 6th busiest airport in the world—a one-of-a-kind learning environment that puts students behind the scenes as aviation's future unfolds through real-time operations and decisions at scale. As noted by Phillip A. Washington, CEO, Denver International Airport:

“The aviation industry must adapt to new technology, challenges, and evolving passenger needs. The next generation of leaders must understand the landscape, anticipate trends, and possess the necessary skills. CU Denver's Business School Executive MBA in Aviation is building the talent essential to the industry's success.”

"Aviation is a vital industry—and a constantly evolving one. Understanding both fundamentals and complexities will be essential for future leaders. I'm excited that CU Denver Business School has created an Executive MBA in Aviation addressing this need,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Executive Director, St Louis International Airport.

Students will also have four, week-long residencies in Washington, D.C. and at major airports around the globe to experience firsthand how different hubs operate, innovate, and drive regional economic growth.

The inaugural cohort will begin in January 2026.

“At a time when universities are facing questions around the unique value they add to society, innovative business schools will partner with major economic forces to deliver growth. DEN is the largest single economic driver in the Rocky Mountain region, and we are excited to help shape executive leadership in such an essential global industry,” said David Chandler, Program Director, Executive MBA in Aviation at CU Denver.

The program’s twenty-person advisory board is comprised of distinguished aviation industry leaders from across the aviation ecosystem. This group advises the Executive MBA in Aviation in its curriculum and includes:

Andy Schneider , Vice President of People at Alaska Air

, Vice President of People at Alaska Air Brett Burgess , Chief Product Officer, Digital Solutions & Analytics, Boeing

, Chief Product Officer, Digital Solutions & Analytics, Boeing Oscar Munoz , former CEO (2016-2020) of United Airlines

, former CEO (2016-2020) of United Airlines BJ Youngerman , Managing Director, Global Market Strategy and Community Impact, United Airlines

, Managing Director, Global Market Strategy and Community Impact, United Airlines Phil Washington , Chief Executive Officer of the Denver International Airport

, Chief Executive Officer of the Denver International Airport Andrea Albo , Deputy Chief of Staff at Denver International Airport

, Deputy Chief of Staff at Denver International Airport Pam Dechant , Senior Vice President, Concessions, Denver International Airport

, Senior Vice President, Concessions, Denver International Airport Stephanie Garnica , Director, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

, Director, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge , Executive Director, St. Louis International Airport

, Executive Director, St. Louis International Airport Matt Cornelius , EVP, Airports Council International, NA

, EVP, Airports Council International, NA Aniel Patel , SVP, Airports Council International, NA

, SVP, Airports Council International, NA Michael B. Hancock , Former Mayor (2003-2011), City of Denver

, Former Mayor (2003-2011), City of Denver Andrew Barr , Aviation Attorney, Greenberg Traurig

, Aviation Attorney, Greenberg Traurig Jung Park , Founder, Sherpath Coaching

, Founder, Sherpath Coaching Gene Sandoval , Design Partner, ZGF Architects

, Design Partner, ZGF Architects Levi Sheppard, Air Force Pilot Veteran, EMBA Class of 2022

Air Force Pilot Veteran, EMBA Class of 2022 David Chandler , Director, Executive MBA in Aviation, CU Denver

, Director, Executive MBA in Aviation, CU Denver Scott Dawson , Dean, Business School, CU Denver

, Dean, Business School, CU Denver Michelle Marks , Former Chancellor (2020-2024), CU Denver

, Former Chancellor (2020-2024), CU Denver Ryan Nalty, Managing Senior Director, Industry Relations, University of Colorado Boulder

To learn more about the program and scholarship options available to the first class of students, visit https://business.ucdenver.edu/mba/emba-aviation

About the University of Colorado Denver

Millions of moments start at CU Denver, a place where innovation, research, and learning meet in the heart of a global city. We’re the state’s premier public urban research university with more than 100 in-demand, top-ranked bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs. We partner with diverse learners—at any stage of their life and career—for transformative educational experiences. Across seven schools and colleges, our leading faculty inspires and works alongside students to solve complex challenges and produce impactful, creative work. As part of the state’s largest university system, CU Denver is a major contributor to the Colorado economy, with 2,000 employees and an annual economic impact of $800 million. To learn more about how CU Denver helps learners meet their moment, visit ucdenver.edu.

