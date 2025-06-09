Qubic Announces Technical Milestone with Useful Proof of Work Implementation

Ile Du Port, Mahe, Seychelles , June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubic, the decentralized compute and AI Layer 1 protocol, has achieved a major technical milestone with the successful demonstration of its Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) concept, leveraging Monero (XMR) and Tari merge mining to fuel its token economy and redefine mining profitability.







Technical Breakthrough in Useful Proof of Work

Qubic has proven that its computing power can be harnessed for practical tasks—in this case, Monero mining—validating a real-world proof of concept for Useful Proof of Work. This breakthrough lays the foundation for future AI and compute use cases that utilize idle CPU resources across a distributed network, positioning Qubic as a pioneer in delivering real yield from useful tasks.

Explosive Mining Growth

Originally launched via Nanopool, Qubic’s mining operation quickly exceeded the pool’s capacity, prompting a shift to solo mining. Since May 18, Qubic’s contribution has surged from a peak of under 2% to over 10% of Monero’s global hashrate—an astonishing rise that continues to trend upward. [See full data: https://qubic-xmr-stats.streamlit.app]



Unmatched Profitability for Miners

Qubic doesn’t just champion decentralization—it rewards it. In epoch 163, Qubic miners generated $14.20 profit in just seven days, making $Qubic the most profitable coin to mine. Compared to Monero and Tari, Qubic leads in daily profit per CPU:

Qubic: $3.13/day (Qli pool)

Tari: ~$1.65/day (merge mined)

Monero: $0.64/day

Currently, the profit remains stable above $2 per day for a 7950X CPU, which means over 50% more profit compared to mining XMR and Tari individually.

Game-Changing Tokenomics

All Monero and Tari rewards mined by the Qubic network are converted into USDT, used to buy QUBIC tokens on the open market, and then burned. This mechanism ties network activity and real-world utility to QUBIC token scarcity, increasing the degree of deflationary model.

“Qubic’s uPoW turns mining into a deflationary engine: every XMR and Tari reward is sold for USDT, buys QUBIC, and is burned. With our hashrate climbing past 10% of Monero’s, we’re rapidly approaching a new era of decentralized compute value.”

- Alberto Fernandez, Head of Qubic Ecosystem & Partnerships

Looking Ahead

With Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) validated through real-world Monero mining, Qubic is entering a new phase of growth. The team is actively expanding uPoW applications beyond mining, including distributed AI training, selling computing power to companies, and autonomous agent infrastructure. As the network scales, Qubic aims to create a future where everyday computing contributes to intelligent, decentralized systems designed for global impact.

About Qubic

Qubic is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, verified by CertiK as the Fastest Blockchain in the World. Designed for real-time decentralized compute, Qubic is powered by uPoW and a tick-based consensus mechanism, enabling zero-fee transactions, instant finality, and unmatched throughput. Qubic unlocks scalable infrastructure for the next wave of innovation across AI, DePIN, DeFi, and AGI-level applications.



