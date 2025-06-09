Nationally Recognized Foot Surgeon Dr. Lance Reeves Expands Access to Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery in Middle Tennessee

Franklin, TN, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cool Springs Foot Care is proud to announce the expansion of its advanced minimally invasive foot surgery services in Middle Tennessee, led by nationally recognized foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Lance Reeves, DPM, FACFAS, FACPM, FAMIFAS. As one of the country’s fastest-growing leaders in minimally invasive foot surgery, Dr. Reeves brings world-class surgical care to patients seeking relief from common foot conditions—without the pain, scarring, or long recovery associated with traditional surgery.



Dr. Reeves is triple board-certified and a current board member of the Academy of Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery (AMIFAS). He has trained and lectured surgeons across the globe and remains at the forefront of advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques in podiatry. His innovative approach allows patients to experience faster healing, fewer complications, and lasting relief—all without requiring general anesthesia or hospital-based procedures.



“Minimally invasive foot surgery allows patients to avoid the pain and downtime that often keep them from seeking treatment,” said Dr. Reeves. “Our mission is to help people walk without pain—and regain the mobility that gives them independence and confidence.”



Cool Springs Foot Care is the only provider in Middle Tennessee offering in-office minimally invasive bunion and hammertoe correction, performed in its state-of-the-art surgical suite. These outpatient procedures result in:

Smaller incisions and less scarring Reduced post-operative pain and swelling Quicker return to daily activities Lower risk of infection Outstanding cosmetic and functional outcomes

Whether treating active professionals, seniors, or parents constantly on the go, Dr. Reeves and his team are dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care that restores mobility and quality of life.



Cool Springs Foot Care will soon open a new, dedicated surgery center to further elevate care standards and accessibility for patients throughout the region.



About Dr. Lance Reeves



Dr. Reeves is a leading voice in minimally invasive foot surgery, known for pioneering techniques that reduce recovery time and improve surgical precision. As a frequent speaker, educator, and advocate for patient-focused care, he has helped thousands of patients reclaim their mobility and live free of foot pain.



Schedule a Consultation



Patients in Middle Tennessee looking for a less invasive path to foot pain relief are encouraged to visit www.coolspringsfootcare.com or call the office to schedule a consultation.



